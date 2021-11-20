Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas is now sailing from Los Angeles for the first time and will sail three, four, and five night cruises to the Mexican Riviera.



In 2019, Navigator of the Seas received a $115 makeover adding many new features on the cruise ship including:

Resort-style pool – Kids and adults alike enjoy Caribbean vibes from day to night, thanks to vibrant colors, a variety of seating – from in-pool loungers to casitas – live music, and the three-level poolside bar known as The Lime & Coconut.

The Blaster – The longest aqua coaster at sea propels thrill seekers through more than 800 feet of dips, drops and turns.

Riptide – The industry’s only headfirst mat racer waterslide joins The Blaster and Navigator’s lineup of top-deck thrills. A highlight, the exhilarating finish through a translucent tube that goes off the side of the ship makes for inspiring ocean views.

To Dry For – This is first standalone blow-dry bar at sea. For a quick fix to seamlessly transition from a day out to getting ready for a night out on the town, there is a menu of services that includes blowouts to hairstyling.

The Bamboo Room – Royal Caribbean’s take on the tiki-chic bar and lounge serves up spice-infused handcrafted drinks and shareable bites.

Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade – Families can enjoy gameday classics, 50 big-screen TVs, tabletop games, classic arcade hits alongside bar bites, ice-cold beer and zero-proof cocktails for the kids.

Adventure Ocean and teens spaces – Kids 11 and under have a redesigned venue that sports an open format made for free play and where young travelers can easily switch between types of activity. Teens have an enhanced dedicated space with games, movies, music and more in The Living Room and a private outdoor patio called The Back Deck.

Royal Escape Room: The Observatorium – A challenge for teams of families, friends or fellow travelers to solve mind-bending puzzles before time runs out.

Hooked Seafood, serving up fresh New England-inspired dishes like just-shucked oysters, Johnny Rockets Express, Starbucks, and Jamie’s Italian, with a menu of rustic Italian recipes – including fresh pastas – from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, are also new to Navigator of the Seas as part of its major makeover. The FlowRider surf simulator, rock climbing wall, Studio B ice-skating rink, Far East flavors at Izumi, and a new mini golf course are among the returning favorites.

Navigator of the Seas has something for everyone to spend quality time together and alone on a short cruise. For those looking for a longer vacation, there are several 7-night cruises that visit beach-lovers paradises such as Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan, Mexico.