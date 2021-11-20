Cruise News MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Christens Newest Cruise Ship at Private Island

MSC Cruises Christens Newest Cruise Ship at Private Island

By Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises christened their newest flagship, MSC Seashore, on their private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay.

Sophia Loren served as the godmother of MSC Seashore, the 16th MSC cruise ship that she is now the godmother of. The event was attended by members of the media and travel agents and had live entertainment from three-time Grammy Award-winner Nile Rodgers and his band Chic.

President of MSC Cruises U.S.A., Rubén Rodríguez commented: “Today is a truly special day for us. MSC Seashore is yet another example of us bringing our newest, most innovative ships to the U.S. market. It’s also special because we are naming her at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, our breath-taking private island committed to the restoration of marine resources and the ongoing conservation of marine life. We are excited to showcase Miami’s newest ship and our unique marine reserve in the Bahamas to our travel partners, government officials, friends and special guests. These are both key examples of our large investments to drive rapid growth in the U.S., in addition to expanding access to MSC Cruises with a new homeport in Port Canaveral and construction of a new state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami. We look forward to welcoming more guests to explore new destinations, discover new cultures and connect with new people.”

The christening ceremony also served as the formal inauguration of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the newest cruise line private island.

MSC Cruises spend several years transforming the island into a pristine marine reserve and is helping restore coral reefs in the area.

MSC Seashore is now sailing from the PortMiami, the Cruise Capital of the World, offering week long cruises to the Caribbean. This is the third MSC cruise ship that is based in the U.S., joining MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina.

The cruise line has plans to expand in the U.S. and is breaking ground on a massive new cruise terminal in Miami next month that will be able to accommodate up to 36,000 passenger movement per day. The new terminal is expected to open in late 2023.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
