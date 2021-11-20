MSC Cruises Is Sending Another New Mega Ship to Miami in 2022

MSC Cruises is sending another new mega cruise ship to Miami in 2022 when MSC Seascape joins the fleet.



MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The vessel celebrated a construction milestone this past week when the ship was floated out of dry dock for the first time.

MSC Seascape will be the cruise line’s second Seaside EVO class ship will be just under 170,000 gross tons in size and will carry up to 5,877 guests. The cruise ship will have approximately 140,000 square feet of outdoor space making the vessel perfect for sailing out of Miami to the Caribbean. View Best Deals on MSC Cruises

MSC Seascape’s environmental technologies will include selective catalytic reduction systems on each of her four Wärtsilä 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90 percent by converting the gas into harmless nitrogen and water, plus hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems to remove 98 percent of sulphur oxide from ship emissions.

The cruise ship will be fitted with best-in-class wastewater treatment systems with purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities on land, advanced waste management systems, ballast water treatment systems approved by the United States Coast Guard, the latest-technology systems for the prevention of oil discharges from machinery spaces and various effective energy-efficiency improvements – from heat recovery systems to LED lighting able to save energy.

MSC Seascape will have the following features:

2,270 cabins with 12 different types of cabins and suites with balconies, including coveted aft suites

11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges with many options for ‘Al Fresco’ dining and drinking

Six swimming pools including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

The MSC Yacht Club will be the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with approximately 32,000 square feet of space to provide sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship

An expansive 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade even closer to the water

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique vantage point of the ocean.

MSC Cruises is planning a massive expansion in the U.S. with the launch of a new cruise terminal in Miami in 2023 that will be able to accommodate three ships a day.