MSC Cruises Is Sending Another New Mega Ship to Miami in 2022

By Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises is sending another new mega cruise ship to Miami in 2022 when MSC Seascape joins the fleet.

MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.  The vessel celebrated a construction milestone this past week when the ship was floated out of dry dock for the first time.

MSC Seascape will be the cruise line’s second Seaside EVO class ship will be just under 170,000 gross tons in size and will carry up to 5,877 guests.  The cruise ship will have approximately 140,000 square feet of outdoor space making the vessel perfect for sailing out of Miami to the Caribbean.  View Best Deals on MSC Cruises

MSC Seascape’s environmental technologies will include selective catalytic reduction systems on each of her four Wärtsilä 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90 percent by converting the gas into harmless nitrogen and water, plus hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems to remove 98 percent of sulphur oxide from ship emissions.

The cruise ship will be  fitted with best-in-class wastewater treatment systems with purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities on land, advanced waste management systems, ballast water treatment systems approved by the United States Coast Guard, the latest-technology systems for the prevention of oil discharges from machinery spaces and various effective energy-efficiency improvements – from heat recovery systems to LED lighting able to save energy.

MSC Seascape will have the following features:

  • 2,270 cabins with 12 different types of cabins and suites with balconies, including coveted aft suites
  • 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges with many options for ‘Al Fresco’ dining and drinking
  • Six swimming pools including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views
    The MSC Yacht Club will be the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with approximately 32,000 square feet of space to provide sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship
  • An expansive 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade even closer to the water
  • A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique vantage point of the ocean.

MSC Cruises is planning a massive expansion in the U.S. with the launch of a new cruise terminal in Miami in 2023 that will be able to accommodate three ships a day.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Christens Newest Cruise Ship at Private Island

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises christened their newest flagship, MSC Seashore, on their private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay. Sophia Loren served as the godmother of MSC...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Will Offer Cruises to the Caribbean on 4 Ships This Winter

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises will sail four cruise ships to the Caribbean and Bahamas this winter with sailings from three different homeports. Three ships will be based...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Line Offering Balcony Cabins Starting at $169 and Kids Sail Free

Ben Souza -
A cruise line is offering cruise deals right now that include balcony cabins for the price of ocean view and kids sail free on...
Read more

Cruise Line Adds Epic Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2023

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced epic cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Bali, Fiji, and the French Polynesia in 2023 with 30% off standard cruise...

MSC Cruises Is Sending Another New Mega Ship to Miami in 2022

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is sending another new mega cruise ship to Miami in 2022 when MSC Seascape joins the fleet. MSC Seascape is currently under construction...
