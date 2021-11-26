Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $139 for Black Friday

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $139 for Black Friday

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has finally announced their Black Friday cruise deals for 2021 in a three day sale that ends on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Black Friday sale started this morning and they are joining other cruise lines in offering special fares for this weekend.  You can see what all cruise lines are offering for Black Friday here.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Black Friday cruise deals include the following:

  • Up to 40% off cruise fares
  • Cruises start at $139 per person
  • Deposits starting at just $50 per person for cruises through April 2024
  • Ends on November 28, 2021
  • View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

$50 per person deposit is applicable to 2-9 day sailings (Excluding all Europe, Alaska, Vista, Horizon, Panorama, Celebration, and Mardi Gras sailings). $149 per person deposit is applicable to Vista, Horizon, Panorama, Celebration, and Mardi Gras sailings. $199 per person deposit is applicable to 10+ day, all Europe, and Alaska sailings.

Rates are per person, based on category 4A and above, double occupancy, capacity controlled, and cruise only. Prices subject to change without prior notice. Taxes, Fees & Port Expenses are additional per guest.

For complete terms and conditions of Carnival’s Black Friday sale, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
