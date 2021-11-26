Cruise Line Now Offers All-Inclusive Option on Cruises

A cruise line is changing the way you book cruises and will now offer an all-inclusive option for those who want just about everything included in their vacation.



Windstar Cruises, headquartered in the U.S., has added an À La Carte option for all-inclusive cruise vacations.

“In an effort to be more in line with other luxury offerings in the cruise industry, particularly with the rollout of our newly transformed all-suite Star Plus Class yachts, we’re now giving the option of an all-inclusive price for all of our sailings,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We didn’t want to take away the à la carte option from guests who enjoy going that way. We want our guests to have the choice based on their preference, what they need on board, and their general vacation philosophy.”

Windstar Cruises has rolled out the all-inclusive fares that include unlimited drinks, WiFi, and gratuities.

“We thought about only offering the all-inclusive fare on the newly transformed Star Plus Class yachts,” said Prelog. “But after talking and listening to our repeat guests and valued Travel Advisors, we found some like to go à la carte and only purchase amenities as they go. After discussing internally, we all came to the same conclusion – why not offer both on all our yachts? We offer a choice between sailing yachts and all-suite yachts, and now a la carte or all-inclusive. That seems to fit the Windstar brand.”

Guests and crew are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of Windstar’s Beyond Ordinary Care health and safety plan. Beginning on January 1, the cruise line’s policies will include a free COVID-19 antigen test at the pier for passengers embarking.

Guests may also choose to purchase antigen ($69) or PCR tests ($135) in advance of their cruise or on board to take prior to departure from the yacht to comply with CDC policies currently requiring negative tests prior to flying into the United States.

For the convenience of guests, any additional testing required by specific ports during the cruise can be purchased on board.