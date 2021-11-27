MSC Cruises Christening Second New Ship in a Week

MSC Cruises is christening a second new cruise ship in a week tonight when MSC Virtuosa is named by Hollywood legend Sophia Loren in Dubai.



MSC Cruises chose Dubai as the venue for the ceremony as a symbol of its long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider Middle East market, where it is the market leader.

MSC Virtuosa, one of the world’s most environmentally advanced cruise ships, is outfitted with some of the most cutting-edge marine technologies available. No expense has been spared in order to reduce her environmental impact. MSC Cruises shares the UAE’s ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and MSC Virtuosa represents yet another step toward that goal.

MSC Virtuosa, which can carry up to 6,334 passengers and 1,704 crew, is scheduled to serve the Arabian Sea from her base in Dubai until March 2022.

The event at Port Rashid, organized in collaboration with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and DP World, reflects the Emirates’ growing importance as a must-see destination for global cruisers and emphasizes the cruise industry’s contribution to the further development of tourism in the UAE.

The official naming ceremony of the ship will take place in the presence of the Master of the Vessel, Captain Francesco Veniero, and local dignitaries, as is a long-standing maritime tradition.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, said, “We are thrilled to host this time-honored maritime tradition ceremony in the United Arab Emirates during its Golden Jubilee year and with it, to mark our longstanding and long-term commitment to this region. This is also why this winter, MSC Virtuosa, a new and one of the most technologically and environmentally advanced ships in our fleet, will homeport in the country as part of our deployment in the Gulf region. Cruising is an integral part of the UAE’s dynamic tourism industry and, thanks to our uniquely global distribution network, we will continue to promote the country and the Middle East all around the world as an attractive vacation option to support the further growth of the tourism industry locally.”

MSC Virtuosa is a #MasterpieceAtSea with 10 restaurants, 21 bars and lounges, and five swimming pools. The ship will serve stunning Arabian Sea itineraries from her base in Dubai throughout the winter season, giving passengers the opportunity to visit the best destinations in the Gulf region, including Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, and Qatar.

The innovative ship, which stands 19 decks tall, will welcome guests this winter for week-long cruises from Dubai, offering the best of international fine dining cuisine, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, and the largest shopping area at sea. The ship also has a spa and fitness center, an aquapark, and clubs for children ranging from toddlers to teenagers. The ship’s signature feature is its iconic 367-foot promenade with a stunning LED sky dome, which serves as the ship’s social hub.

The brand-new MSC Starship Club, which is available exclusively on MSC Virtuosa and stars the world’s first futuristic humanoid robotic bartender, Rob, awaits guests.