The 8 Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Sailing to the Caribbean in 2024-2025

Royal Caribbean has announced that eight of their cruise ships will be offering cruises to the Caribbean year-round for the 2024-2025 season.



These eight cruise ships, including the world’s largest cruise ship, will visit 20 ports in the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean. Symphony of the Seas will sail from the New York City area for the first time while Harmony of the Seas returns to the cruise line’s first net-zero terminal in Galveston, Texas.

The 20 destinations to choose from include Roatan, Honduras; Charotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Labadee in Haiti. In fact, many of these cruises include one or both of the private destinations.

Royal Caribbean’s 2024-2025 Caribbean Deployments

Wonder of the Seas – Sailing from Orlando, Florida (Port Canaveral)

The world’s largest cruise ship will continue to call Port Canaveral home year-round for 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises. The newest ship of the revolutionary Oasis Class features adventure across eight action-packed, signature neighborhoods, like the most epic Ultimate Family Suite and the cruise line’s first Southern restaurant – The Mason Jar – and the first Suite Neighborhood on an Oasis Class cruise ship.

The adventure extends to the destinations vacationers can visit, including Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Harmony of the Seas – Sailing from Galveston, Texas

The first full year of nonstop Oasis Class adventures from Texas is on its way, as the award-winning ship heads back to Galveston, Texas, to sail 6- to 8-night Western Caribbean and Perfect Day at CocoCay cruises – also marking the first time travelers can visit the private island destination from the state.

From top to bottom and across seven unique neighborhoods, vacationers have in store fan favorites like The Perfect Storm, a trio of thrilling multistory waterslides, the nine-story zip line and twin FlowRider surf simulators. Sailing from Texas’ newest terminal and the world’s first zero-energy facility of its kind, the Lone Star State’s ultimate family vacation will also whisk families and travelers of all ages to tropical destinations like Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras.

Symphony of the Seas – Sailing from Bayonne, New Jersey (Cape Liberty)

For the first time, New York’s backyard will be home to this Oasis Class favorite for the summer. Known for cutting-edge, original entertainment across air, ice, water and theater, one-of-a-kind thrills and more, Symphony of the Seas’ week long cruises to The Bahamas.

The memory-making experiences in store range from theatrical hit Hairspray to the tallest slide at sea and the coolest way to travel 10 decks from the Sports Deck to the Boardwalk neighborhood, The Ultimate Abyss, and the ultimate of thrill and chill on Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Freedom of the Seas – Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Port Everglades)

The Royal Amplified ship, boasting a $116 million lineup of experiences introduced in 2020 for adults and kids alike, will sail from Fort Lauderdale on a series of seven to eight night cruises to a combination of destinations in the Western and Eastern Caribbean, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and the Southern Caribbean.

Liberty of the Seas – Sailing from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

Vacationers in the Northeast have in store even more ways to make the most of their summer vacations, with a varied combination of four night, five night and nine night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Bermuda and Canada and New England.

With their pick of short getaways or longer escapes, thrill seekers can set their sights on visiting culture-rich locales like Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada, Philipsburg, and Labadee, among many others.

Adventure of the Seas – Sailing from Orlando (Port Canaveral)

One of the most beloved Royal Caribbean cruise ships will live up to its name once again as the action-packed ship, featuring thrills like the FlowRider surf simulator and dual racer waterslides, continues cruising from Port Canaveral year-round.

The lineup includes six and eight night vacations that explore the Southern, Eastern or Western Caribbean and The Bahamas, including Perfect Day at CocoCay, Labadee, Charlotte Amalie; and Oranjestad, Aruba.

Vision of the Seas – Sailing from Baltimore

Joining the Royal Caribbean ships sailing from the East Coast, Vision of the Seas will continue to cruise from Baltimore, which makes for another gateway to the Caribbean for vacationers. During the summer, adventure seekers can head to Bermuda, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas or Canada and New England on five and nine night cruises.

The winter brings a new set of adventures to choose from, eight night vacations to The Bahamas and 12 nights in the Southern Caribbean with visits to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Castries, St. Lucia; and Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis.

Enchantment of the Seas – Sailing from Tampa, Florida

Vacationers are in for an intimate vacation experience full of ways to explore a variety of different destinations, with Enchantment’s return to Tampa. There’s plenty to discover on a series of destination-rich week long Western Caribbean cruises and three week long Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay adventures.

All of these cruises that were recently announced by Royal Caribbean are now open for bookings.