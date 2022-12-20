Cruise Line Announces Longer Cruises in Europe in 2024

Holland America Line has not only announced new cruises and itineraries to Europe in 2024, but also longer sailings and more visits to Northern Capitals.



Holland America Line has increased the number of cruises that are two weeks and longer for 2024. Cruises will range from seven to 35 days long from April to November on four of the cruise line’s ships, Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Oosterdam, and Zuiderdam.

The four Holland America Line ships will cover the entire region on voyages designed for cultural immersion. Nine overnight ports and 33 late-night departure cities provide more time ashore while the ships explore the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, Israel, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Iceland, Greenland and Norway.

“Holland America Line’s 2024 European season is the biggest refresh we’ve done in the region in a long time, and we’re excited to feature new itineraries, more voyages that are 14 and 21 days, different departure cities and unique country combinations,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line. “We’re also returning to the Canary Islands and Bermuda, and, of course, we’re back in the Med visiting everywhere from Spain to Turkey. Holland America Line’s 2024 season is the most diverse we’ve ever offered that truly has an itinerary for everyone.”

As a limited-time early booking bonus, cruisers who book with “Have It All” also receive crew appreciation, and upgrades to the beverage and Wi-Fi packages.

Holland America Line will offer cruises from the following departure cities:

Amsterdam

Ijmuiden

Rotterdam

Barcelona, Spain

Boston, Massachusetts

Civitavecchia (Rome)

Trieste (Venice), Italy

Copenhagen, Denmark

Piraeus (Athens), Greece

Reykjavik, Iceland

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The cruise line will also offer overnight port visits to the following cities: Barcelona; Civitavecchia and Marghera (Venice), Italy; Haifa, Israel; Istanbul, Turkey; Reykjavik; Piraeus (Athens) and Rhodes, Greece; and Valletta, Malta.

Many of the cruises can be extended into Collectors’ Voyages, which offer the ultimate European exploration. By combining two seven-day itineraries, a seven and 14 day cruises or longer non-repeating voyages, these artfully crafted journeys up to 42 days combine back-to-back sailings, enabling guests to visit more ports and spend extra time discovering centuries of art, history and culture.

When a new cruise season opens and guests book with the “Have It All” premium package, for a limited time they’ll receive extra perks and upgrades to the existing Have It All package.

Have It All will upgrade to an Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi Package, as well as include prepaid crew appreciation as a bonus, in addition to continuing to feature specialty dining and shore excursions.