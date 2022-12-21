Sponsored Links
Carnival Corporation Removing 3 More Cruise Ships

Carnival Corporation Removing 3 More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise News
Earlier this morning, Carnival Corporation released their fourth quarter business update and talked about how they will be removing a few more cruise ships from their fleet.

costa cruises

Carnival Corporation is the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and more than 90 cruise ships. At one time they had over 100 cruise ships in service but have downsized due to the pandemic.

Now, Carnival Corp. plans to remove three additional cruise ships from their fleet.  Two of the ships will be from their Costa Cruises brand. The ships being removed are smaller, less efficient vessels.

The company said that the reason for removing more cruise ships from Costa Cruises is due to the continued closure of cruise operations in China. The cruise line had a significant presence in the region prior to the pandemic.

Carnival Corporation did not give the name or cruise line for the third cruise ship that they will be selling.

Carnival Corporation currently operates the following cruise lines: Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises, P&O Australia, and Seabourn.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
