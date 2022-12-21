Carnival Corporation Removing 3 More Cruise Ships

Earlier this morning, Carnival Corporation released their fourth quarter business update and talked about how they will be removing a few more cruise ships from their fleet.

Carnival Corporation is the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and more than 90 cruise ships. At one time they had over 100 cruise ships in service but have downsized due to the pandemic.

Now, Carnival Corp. plans to remove three additional cruise ships from their fleet. Two of the ships will be from their Costa Cruises brand. The ships being removed are smaller, less efficient vessels.

The company said that the reason for removing more cruise ships from Costa Cruises is due to the continued closure of cruise operations in China. The cruise line had a significant presence in the region prior to the pandemic.

Carnival Corporation did not give the name or cruise line for the third cruise ship that they will be selling.

Carnival Corporation currently operates the following cruise lines: Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises, P&O Australia, and Seabourn.