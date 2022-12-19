Best Adults Only Cruise Lines and Ships

If you’re looking to board a cruise ship that doesn’t have any kids, you’re in luck. There are a few cruise lines and ships where you have to be at least 18 years of age to go on.



So what are the best adults only cruise lines? Here is a look at the different cruise lines and ships where kids aren’t allowed to sail and what each one offers.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is an adults only cruise line where you must be at least 18 years old to sail. They currently have two cruise ships in operation with a couple more being added over the next few years.

Virgin offers more of a party atmosphere than other cruise lines with a focus on being edgy. They sail year-round from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Included in cruise fares are all tips, Wifi, basic beverages, and all dining.

Virgin was designed to appeal to non-cruisers and offer an experience that is different from every other cruise line.

Virgin Voyages sails to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Europe, and Asia. View Cruise Itineraries on Virgin

Viking

Viking offers cruises that are pretty much the opposite of Virgin. Their adults only experience are those who want to travel the world in comfort, and without any kids. Every voyage is designed as a ‘thinking person’s cruise’ and is perfect for those who want a rich cultural immersion.

They have more than 100 ocean, expedition, and river ships in their fleet. They sail to every continent on the planet and offer the widest variety of cruises out of all of the adults only cruise lines.

It’s not just kids that you won’t find on Viking cruise ships, you also won’t find photographers, casinos, art auctions, umbrella drinks, fees for specialty restaurants, inside cabins, charges for the thermal suite in the spa, formal nights, or nickel and diming.

Viking offers a premium cruise experience and more time in port than most cruise lines. They also offer one free shore excursion in every single port of the cruise. Their motto is that they shouldn’t charge to take you to a place and then charge you again to see it.

View Prices on Ocean Cruises on Viking

P&O Cruises (2 cruise ships)

P&O Cruises is a British cruise line that is owned by Carnival Corporation. They have two cruise ships in their fleet that are exclusively for adults only, Arcadia and Aurora.

The two ships mainly sail out of Southampton, England and cruise to the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Western Europe, Norway and the Baltic. Arcadia is sailing a world cruise in 2024.

Saga Cruises

Saga Cruises stands out from the rest of the ocean cruise lines in this article because you have to be 50 years or older to sail on one of their cruise ships. However, you can have a travel companion with you who is over 40.

Both of their ships mainly offer cruises out of Portsmouth, England with cruises around Europe and some month long cruises to the Caribbean.

Saga Cruises is known for its attentive service, comfortable accommodations, and wide range of onboard activities and amenities. The cruise line’s ships offer a variety of dining options, fitness facilities, entertainment, and relaxation areas, as well as enrichment programs and excursions to explore the destinations visited.

While many cruise lines are not adults only, some tend to have fewer kids on them than others. You will usually find the fewest kids on the ultra-luxury lines and longer cruises (20+ days).

You can also find a handful of cruises on the mainstream cruise lines that are adults only. However, they are full ship charters and not normal cruises. They can be anything from a music cruise to the adult themed Temptation cruise that is definitely not for everyone.