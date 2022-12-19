Princess Cruises Returns to Texas After 6 Year Hiatus

For the first time in six years, Princess Cruises is offering sailings from Texas.



Princess Cruises’ first sailing from Texas in six years departed from Galveston over the weekend. Ruby Princess will sail 16 cruises from Galveston, Texas that will range from five to 16 nights. The cruises include two 16 day voyages through the Panama Canal.

To mark the cruise line’s return to Galveston, Princess President John Padgett hosted a traditional maritime plaque exchange with Galveston Port Director Rodger Rees prior to departure.

“Galveston is an important port for Princess Cruises, and provides an exciting and easy-to-reach option for millions of people living in the southwestern U.S. to enjoy the ultimate in classic cruise vacations marked by our Princess MedallionClass service,” said Padgett. “We appreciate the support of the Port of Galveston and the greater Galveston community for helping make this day possible.”

Sponsored Links



Rees added, “Cruising from Galveston has never been better. Adding the first-class Ruby Princess to our sailing schedule, with its enticing itineraries, offers our cruise customers yet another spectacular sailing experience. These itineraries are a nice addition to our current ports of call. As the fourth most popular homeport in the U.S., we’re excited to welcome this beautiful ship to Galveston.”

The 113,561-ton Ruby Princess offers guests a wide range of onboard amenities including nearly 900 balcony cabins, as well as a luxurious spa, a delicious array of dining options, dazzling entertainment, four pools and acres of teak-planked decks for sunning and relaxing.