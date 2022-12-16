Holland America Line Cruise Ships by Age: Newest to Oldest

Want to know which ship is the latest and greatest in Holland America Line’s fleet of cruise ships? We have listed every ship currently operating by Holland America in order from newest to oldest.

Under each ship you will also see relevant information about the ship like its size in gross tonnage, passenger capacity, and how many decks each ship has.

Holland America Line cruise ships are known for their luxurious yet affordable cruising experiences. The cruise line has been around since 1873 and is still one of the most popular cruise lines in the world. The ships offer a variety of activities from traditional entertainment to specialty cuisine, fitness centers and spa services.

From the modestly sized ships to the largest in the fleet, this article will provide an extensive list of all cruise ships that are currently part of Holland America Line.

Scroll down more to see Holland America ships sorted by ship class.

This page will be updated as new cruise ships are added to Holland America’s fleet.

MS Rotterdam (2021)

Gross Tonnage: 99,863

Length: 984 feet

Decks: 14

Double Capacity: 2,668

MS Rotterdam was originally named Ryndam in the beginning stages, but was renamed as a nod to Holland America’s past 6 ships that had the “Rotterdam” name. This is the 3rd Pinnacle-class ship with the line.

MS Nieuw Statendam (2018)

Gross Tonnage: 99,863

Length: 983 feet

Decks: 14

Double Capacity: 2,666



The 2nd Pinnacle-class ship with Holland America, the “Nieuw” part of the ship’s name refers to the previous ships with the Statendam label.

MS Koningsdam (2016)

Gross Tonnage: 99,863

Length: 983 feet

Decks: 14

Double Capacity: 2,650



Koningsdam was first Pinnacle-class ship with the fleet.

MS Nieuw Amsterdam (2010)

Gross Tonnage: 86,700

Length: 936 feet

Decks: 11

Double Capacity: 2,106



This is the 2nd Signature-class vessel in the fleet and the 4th to have the same name with the company.

MS Eurodam (2008)

Gross Tonnage: 86,273

Length: 935 feet

Decks: 11

Double Capacity: 2,104



Though built in 2008, this first Signature-class cruise ships underwent a dry-dock in 2015 before re-entering service. This is also the ship that set a record in the cruise industry for 11 consecutive perfect scores of 100 on U.S. Public Health inspections.

MS Noordam (2006)

Gross Tonnage: 82,500

Length: 936 feet

Decks: 11

Double Capacity: 1,916



Noordam was the 4th and last of the Vista-class vessels with Holland America.

MS Westerdam (2004)

Gross Tonnage: 81,811

Length: 936 feet

Decks: 11

Double Capacity: 1,964



Westerdam is the 3rd Vista-class vessel with the line.

MS Oosterdam (2003)

Gross Tonnage: 82,305

Length: 936 feet

Decks: 11

Double Capacity: 1,964



This is the 2nd Vista-class cruise ship in the fleet.

MS Zuiderdam (2002)

Gross Tonnage: 81,769

Length: 954 feet

Decks: 11

Double Capacity: 1,916



This is the first Vista-class ship with Holland America. Each of the 4 vessels is named after the 4 directions on a compass which are derived from the Dutch language. Zuiderdam for south, Noordam for north, Oosterdam for east, and Westerdam for west.

MS Zaandam (2000)

Gross Tonnage: 61,396

Length: 778 feet

Decks: 10

Double Capacity: 1,432



Named after a city in the Netherlands, Zaandam is a Rotterdam-class vessel with the cruise line.

MS Volendam (1999)

Gross Tonnage: 60,906

Length: 777 feet

Decks: 10

Double Capacity: 1,432



Volendam is the 3rd vessel to bear this name with Holland America and is a Rotterdam-class ship.

Holland America Line’s Ship Classes