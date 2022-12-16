Holland America Line Cruise Ships by Age: Newest to Oldest

Want to know which ship is the latest and greatest in Holland America Line’s fleet of cruise ships? We have listed every ship currently operating by Holland America in order from newest to oldest.
Under each ship you will also see relevant information about the ship like its size in gross tonnage, passenger capacity, and how many decks each ship has.
Holland America Line cruise ships are known for their luxurious yet affordable cruising experiences. The cruise line has been around since 1873 and is still one of the most popular cruise lines in the world. The ships offer a variety of activities from traditional entertainment to specialty cuisine, fitness centers and spa services.
From the modestly sized ships to the largest in the fleet, this article will provide an extensive list of all cruise ships that are currently part of Holland America Line.
MS Rotterdam (2021)
Gross Tonnage: 99,863
Length: 984 feet
Decks: 14
Double Capacity: 2,668
MS Rotterdam was originally named Ryndam in the beginning stages, but was renamed as a nod to Holland America’s past 6 ships that had the “Rotterdam” name. This is the 3rd Pinnacle-class ship with the line.
MS Nieuw Statendam (2018)
Gross Tonnage: 99,863
Length: 983 feet
Decks: 14
Double Capacity: 2,666
The 2nd Pinnacle-class ship with Holland America, the “Nieuw” part of the ship’s name refers to the previous ships with the Statendam label.
MS Koningsdam (2016)
Gross Tonnage: 99,863
Length: 983 feet
Decks: 14
Double Capacity: 2,650
Koningsdam was first Pinnacle-class ship with the fleet.
MS Nieuw Amsterdam (2010)
Gross Tonnage: 86,700
Length: 936 feet
Decks: 11
Double Capacity: 2,106
This is the 2nd Signature-class vessel in the fleet and the 4th to have the same name with the company.
MS Eurodam (2008)
Gross Tonnage: 86,273
Length: 935 feet
Decks: 11
Double Capacity: 2,104
Though built in 2008, this first Signature-class cruise ships underwent a dry-dock in 2015 before re-entering service. This is also the ship that set a record in the cruise industry for 11 consecutive perfect scores of 100 on U.S. Public Health inspections.
MS Noordam (2006)
Gross Tonnage: 82,500
Length: 936 feet
Decks: 11
Double Capacity: 1,916
Noordam was the 4th and last of the Vista-class vessels with Holland America.
MS Westerdam (2004)
Gross Tonnage: 81,811
Length: 936 feet
Decks: 11
Double Capacity: 1,964
Westerdam is the 3rd Vista-class vessel with the line.
MS Oosterdam (2003)
Gross Tonnage: 82,305
Length: 936 feet
Decks: 11
Double Capacity: 1,964
This is the 2nd Vista-class cruise ship in the fleet.
MS Zuiderdam (2002)
Gross Tonnage: 81,769
Length: 954 feet
Decks: 11
Double Capacity: 1,916
This is the first Vista-class ship with Holland America. Each of the 4 vessels is named after the 4 directions on a compass which are derived from the Dutch language. Zuiderdam for south, Noordam for north, Oosterdam for east, and Westerdam for west.
MS Zaandam (2000)
Gross Tonnage: 61,396
Length: 778 feet
Decks: 10
Double Capacity: 1,432
Named after a city in the Netherlands, Zaandam is a Rotterdam-class vessel with the cruise line.
MS Volendam (1999)
Gross Tonnage: 60,906
Length: 777 feet
Decks: 10
Double Capacity: 1,432
Volendam is the 3rd vessel to bear this name with Holland America and is a Rotterdam-class ship.
Holland America Line’s Ship Classes
- Pinnacle Class: This class includes the newest and largest ships in the Holland America Line fleet at over 99,000 in gross tonnage. The ships include Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam. These ships feature innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and a wide range of dining, entertainment, and recreational options.
- Signature Class (Mid-size): Eurodam and the Nieuw Amsterdam are part of the Signature Class (86,000 Gross Tons) and offer a more traditional cruise experience with a focus on comfort and relaxation. These ships have a smaller capacity and offer a variety of dining options, a spa, a fitness center, and a theater.
- Vista Class: The Vista Class includes Oosterdam, Westerdam, Noordam, and Zuiderdam. These ships are slightly smaller than the Signature Class ships at 82,000 in gross tonnage and offer a variety of amenities and activities, including multiple dining options, a spa, a fitness center, and a theater.
- Rotterdam Class: Zaandam and Volendam are part of the Rotterdam Class and offer a more intimate and refined cruise experience at 61,000 in gross tonnage. These ships have a smaller capacity and offer a variety of dining options, a spa, a fitness center, and a theater.
