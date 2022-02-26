Sponsored Links
Cruise News 6 Things I Love on Holland America Line's New Cruise Ships

6 Things I Love on Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsShips
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line’s first Pinnacle class ship debuted six years ago and the cruise line now has three of them in service.

I’ve had the opportunity to spend time on all three ships (Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam) and it quickly became one of my favorite classes. Why is that? Here are six things that I love about Holland America Line’s Pinnacle class ships.

Indoor/Outdoor Pool

The more I cruise, the more I appreciate cruise ships that have retractable roofs over the main pool.  This allows you to enjoy this area no matter what the weather is.

This area has two levels and the top one has one of the most comfortable lido deck seating you’ll find on a cruise ship. The spa’s thermal suite is also located here.

Sponsored Links

In this area, you’ll also find New York Deli & Pizza that offers fantastic comfort foods when you are looking for something casual.  This is my favorite place to have lunch after a day in port when I want to avoid the buffet. Since we are talking about food, let’s move on to my favorite specialty restaurant on board.

Rudi’s Sel de Mer

Holland America Line’s Master Chef Rudi Sodamin has a restaurant on Pinnacle class ships that is a must try when cruising on one of them. Not only is the food delicious, but the presentation of it is unlike anything you’ll find at sea. It’s a unique dining experience that I just love.

World Stage

I’m usually not a big fan of cruise shows (just not my thing) but the theatre on Holland America’s Pinnacle class ship is awesome. It is unlike traditional cruise ship theatres and it has a 270 degree wraparound LED screen.

Since the LED screen wraps around you, it immerses you right into the show.  It turns an average show into good, a good show into great, and great show into an exceptional one.

View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Music Walk

The Music Walk offers live music for everyone. One thing I really love is how the different rooms are open and not closed off.  This allows more passengers to enjoy the more popular genres.  There is everything from classical to jazz to dueling pianos to rock.

I was on another cruise line recently and wanted to go sit in the piano bar and listen to some music.  The room was packed with no where to sit or stand so I left.  This made me appreciate Holland America’s Billboard Onboard even more.  The open room allows you to sit on the other side and still hear and enjoy the music.

Coffee Shop

The Grand Dutch Cafe instantly became my favorite coffee shop at sea.  Not only are the coffees amazing, but you can choose to sit by the main atrium or in a side room with ocean views and away from the hustle and bustle of the ship.

Observation Lounge

The more I cruise, the more I appreciate cruise ships that have an observation lounge at the top front of them.  This is the perfect spot to enjoy nature around you, sit back and get a drink, or just read a book and relax.

And while this doesn’t just apply to the newest ships from Holland America Line, here’s a bonus 7th reason for cruises out of Florida.

Half Moon Cay

While this only applies when cruising to the Bahamas, Holland America Line’s private island, Half Moon Cay, has the best sand out of all cruise line private islands. I’ve been to them all and none of the other islands even come close.

There is a half mile long crescent shaped beach that is nothing short of paradise. Yes, I wish I could stay there forever.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News 6 Things I Love on Holland America Line's New Cruise Ships
Previous articleCabins on Cruises You Should Avoid

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Line Now Offering Free Testing At the Port

Ben Souza -
One of the biggest hassles for cruisers right now is worrying about receiving their negative COVID-19 test result in time before their cruise.  One...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Ship Will Sail Around the World in 180 Days in 2024

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced an epic cruise, an 180 day trip that will sail around the globe in 2024.  The cruise will visit...
Read more
Cruise News

Four of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Change Face Covering Requirements

Ben Souza -
Four of Carnival's cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn have made a change to their face covering/mask policy...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,469FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Line Now Offering Free Testing At the Port

Ben Souza -
One of the biggest hassles for cruisers right now is worrying about receiving their negative COVID-19 test result in time before their cruise.  One...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Ship Will Sail Around the World in 180 Days in 2024

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced an epic cruise, an 180 day trip that will sail around the globe in 2024.  The cruise will visit...
Read more
Cruise News

Four of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Change Face Covering Requirements

Ben Souza -
Four of Carnival's cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn have made a change to their face covering/mask policy...
Read more
Cruise News

CDC Removes Do Not Travel Warning on Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
In late December, the CDC issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning on cruises due to rising cases of the Omicron variant. The CDC...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

6 Things I Love on Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line's first Pinnacle class ship debuted six years ago and the cruise line now has three of them in service. I've had the...

Cabins on Cruises You Should Avoid

Ben Souza -
While there really isn't a "bad" stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins that are less desirable due to their location. Since...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share