6 Things I Love on Holland America Line’s New Cruise Ships

Holland America Line’s first Pinnacle class ship debuted six years ago and the cruise line now has three of them in service.

I’ve had the opportunity to spend time on all three ships (Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam) and it quickly became one of my favorite classes. Why is that? Here are six things that I love about Holland America Line’s Pinnacle class ships.

Indoor/Outdoor Pool

The more I cruise, the more I appreciate cruise ships that have retractable roofs over the main pool. This allows you to enjoy this area no matter what the weather is.



This area has two levels and the top one has one of the most comfortable lido deck seating you’ll find on a cruise ship. The spa’s thermal suite is also located here.

Sponsored Links



In this area, you’ll also find New York Deli & Pizza that offers fantastic comfort foods when you are looking for something casual. This is my favorite place to have lunch after a day in port when I want to avoid the buffet. Since we are talking about food, let’s move on to my favorite specialty restaurant on board.

Rudi’s Sel de Mer

Holland America Line’s Master Chef Rudi Sodamin has a restaurant on Pinnacle class ships that is a must try when cruising on one of them. Not only is the food delicious, but the presentation of it is unlike anything you’ll find at sea. It’s a unique dining experience that I just love.

World Stage

I’m usually not a big fan of cruise shows (just not my thing) but the theatre on Holland America’s Pinnacle class ship is awesome. It is unlike traditional cruise ship theatres and it has a 270 degree wraparound LED screen.

Since the LED screen wraps around you, it immerses you right into the show. It turns an average show into good, a good show into great, and great show into an exceptional one.

View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Music Walk

The Music Walk offers live music for everyone. One thing I really love is how the different rooms are open and not closed off. This allows more passengers to enjoy the more popular genres. There is everything from classical to jazz to dueling pianos to rock.

I was on another cruise line recently and wanted to go sit in the piano bar and listen to some music. The room was packed with no where to sit or stand so I left. This made me appreciate Holland America’s Billboard Onboard even more. The open room allows you to sit on the other side and still hear and enjoy the music.

Coffee Shop

The Grand Dutch Cafe instantly became my favorite coffee shop at sea. Not only are the coffees amazing, but you can choose to sit by the main atrium or in a side room with ocean views and away from the hustle and bustle of the ship.

Observation Lounge

The more I cruise, the more I appreciate cruise ships that have an observation lounge at the top front of them. This is the perfect spot to enjoy nature around you, sit back and get a drink, or just read a book and relax.

And while this doesn’t just apply to the newest ships from Holland America Line, here’s a bonus 7th reason for cruises out of Florida.

Half Moon Cay

While this only applies when cruising to the Bahamas, Holland America Line’s private island, Half Moon Cay, has the best sand out of all cruise line private islands. I’ve been to them all and none of the other islands even come close.

There is a half mile long crescent shaped beach that is nothing short of paradise. Yes, I wish I could stay there forever.