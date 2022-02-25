Cruise Line Now Offering Free Testing At the Port

One of the biggest hassles for cruisers right now is worrying about receiving their negative COVID-19 test result in time before their cruise. One cruise line is taking the pain out of this process by now offering free testing right at the port before you board your cruise ship.



Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will now offer complimentary COVID-19 testing at the Port of Palm Beach. This means that cruisers will no longer have to take a test 48 hours before and wait for their results to come in. They can just show up at the port on the day of their cruise and get tested moments before boarding.

In addition, masks on board Grand Classica will be optional starting on March 1, 2022.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offers two night cruises to the Bahamas from Palm Beach, Florida. In two months, their one cruise ship will go into dry dock and get a radical makeover and emerge as a new cruise line called Margaritaville at Sea.



Sponsored Links



Margaritaville at Sea will debut on April 30 with one cruise ship, Margaritaville Paradise.

Margaritaville Paradise will offer gourmet food and beverage options such as JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop, as well as the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

The cruise ship will also have onboard leisure activities and entertainment, such as the Par-A-Dice Casino, a Stars on the Water Theater, the St. Somewhere Spa, the Fins Up! Fitness Center, pools, a retail shop, and more.