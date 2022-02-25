Celebrity Cruises Will Require Younger Kids to be Vaccinated Starting in April

Sponsored Links
By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises has updated their vaccination policy that will go into effect on April 15, 2022 for sailings out of U.S. ports.

Starting in the middle of April, all guests age five years and older will have to be fully vaccinated in order to sail on a Celebrity cruise ship.  The cruise line’s current policy requires all guests age 12 years and older to be vaccinated.

Celebrity Cruises first announced this policy in early December but put the new vaccination requirement for kids age five through 11 on hold the next day.  The policy will now go into effect on April 15, 2022.

Celebrity Cruises now has the following as their vaccination policy:

“All crew and guests who are eligible to be vaccinated must be fully vaccinated with all initial doses administered at least 14 days prior to sailing. Effective April 15, 2022, this will include all guests 5 years of age and older on sailings departing the US. COVID-19 Booster Vaccine shots are not currently required to sail on Celebrity Cruises. Also, if anyone in the traveling party tests positive for COVID-19 within the 10 days prior to their cruise, they’ll have to rearrange their vacation plans.”

Ben Souza
