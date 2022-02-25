Royal Caribbean Updates Cruise Ship Protocols for the Next 6 Weeks

46 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean has updated their ship health protocols for cruises that sail through the middle of April. The protocols include everything from shore excursions to changes based on the cruise line opting in to the CDC’s COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships.



Royal Caribbean said that these health protocols are subject to change due to the fluidity of the pandemic. The protocols below apply to all cruises that depart from the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Barbados from February 25 through April 14, 2022.

Royal Caribbean is not requiring booster shots in order to sail on one of their cruise ships, although the cruise line recommending them for the passengers that are eligible to receive them.

All guests age 12 years and older are required to be fully vaccinated in order to sail with Royal Caribbean.

Previous venue restrictions based on vaccination status have been lifted.

Masks are optional for vaccinated guests. Royal Caribbean expects unvaccinated children to continue wearing masks indoors and in crowded settings. Masks are required for all children age 2 and older while at the Adventure Ocean youth program. Guests under 2 do not have to wear a mask at any time.

In the Main Dining Room, vaccinated guests may dine with other vaccinated guests outside their travel party. Parties that include unvaccinated kids will be assigned a table of their own.

Families traveling with unvaccinated kids are required to purchase a tour through Royal Caribbean to go ashore (except at our private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Labadee). Some ports require all guests, regardless of vaccination status, to purchase tours through Royal Caribbean. These tours follow Royal Caribbean’s health guidance and are available at a variety of prices.

The Adventure Ocean Youth Program’s spaces are cleaned and sanitized frequently. Royal Caribbean is asking guests to make a reservation before dropping off a child on port days. Reservations can be made on embarkation day for the entire cruise.