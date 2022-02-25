Cruise Line Issues Statement Regarding Cruises to Russia

28 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises sent an email to guests and travel agents this evening regarding their cruises that have a port stop scheduled in Russia.



The statement sent by Celebrity Cruises to guests who are booked on a cruise that is scheduled to stop in Russia can be read in its entirety below:

“We look forward to welcoming you aboard for your upcoming Celebrity Cruises sailing in the Baltic. But first, we have some important information to share with you regarding your itinerary. We’re continuously monitoring events taking place around the world, including the situation in Ukraine. With the recent events, it is increasingly uncertain if we can visit St. Petersburg, Russia, as scheduled.

At this time, our intention is to sail to St. Petersburg; however, we have secured alternate ports, should we feel that changing our itinerary is the best path forward. As our guest, you will be the first to know should we decide to formally change our itinerary. We understand that the developments in the region may make you hesitant to sail to Russia, so we would like to share some options to ensure your vacation experience is everything you’ve planned and more

You may choose from the following options:

Remain on this sailing, knowing that our plans will always have your safety as our number one priority, including alternate routes for safe travel.

As always, you have Cruise with Confidence available to you, where you can opt-in for a Future Cruise Credit to be used on another sailing.

If you previously applied a Global Suspension Future Cruise Credit on this sailing, the new Cruise with Confidence credit will include the previous credit that was based on their cruise fare. The bonus 25% will be issued as a separate credit.

Your certificates will have an expiration date of 1 year from their cruise’s original start date.

And should you wish to change your ship and sail date at prevailing rate, we’ll gladly help you switch and waive any change fees for their cruise.

Additionally, if we do end up changing your itinerary, we’ll offer you the opportunity to cancel for a full refund. If you have any questions or wish to move to a new ship and sail date, please feel free to contact Celebrity Cruises at 1-844-418-6824 in North America or (316) 554-5961 worldwide.

Thank you for your understanding and patience. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon.

Sincerely,

Celebrity Cruises”