Carnival Cruise Line Adding Pieces of Former Ships on New Vessel

Carnival Cruise Line released details on their next new cruise ship that will debut later this year in Miami, Carnival Celebration. Carnival is also adding pieces of some of their former cruise ships into the vessel.



Carnival gave details on four of the cruise ship’s zones including Celebration Central. Celebration Central is taking the atrium that is found on sister ship Mardi Gras and elevating it to a new level.

Celebration Central will feature the awe-inspiring, three-deck-high atrium that guests are quickly getting to know and love, but with a ceiling that appears as a burst of a confetti canon made of approximately 1,400 color-changing lighting fixtures that will transform from day to night.

Functional as it is eye-catching, the space will include 3,000-square-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on the side of the ship that will change into 16 individually controlled, six- by 14-foot LED screens to work hand in hand with the ever-changing entertainment options, including live music, special effects, aerial acrobatic performances, and high-energy shows.



Sponsored Links



Introducing nods to Carnival Cruise Line’s Fun Ship history, guests will spot pieces from former Carnival cruise ships that will be repurposed to blend with the vessel’s modern decor throughout Celebration Central and beyond.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Celebration

In the Aquaria Bar, ocean-themed glass murals from Carnival Victory by Italian artist Luciano Vistosi will be incorporated into a striking two-deck-high decorative wall behind the bar to create an aquarium-like effect, inspiring the name. And the Tropicale Bar is named after Carnival’s first ship to sport the line’s iconic funnel.

Celebration Central will also include food and beverage options, such as JavaBlue Café, Bonsai Sushi and Bonsai Teppanyaki, and feel-good entertainment such as Piano Bar 88 and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

Other zones that will be on Carnival Celebration include the Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing, and Lido.

The Ultimate Playground will have a roller coaster on the top deck that will have 800 feet of track and take riders 187 feet above the sea.

The Summer Landing will have everything from swimming pools, a restaurant created by Guy Fieri, poolside bars, and the Heroes Tribute Lounge honoring military personnel.

The Lido will be the heartbeat of the outside decks with many food options that include Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, guest-favorite Guy’s Burger Joint, Seafood Shack, and BlueIguana Cantina.

Carnival Celebration will be the cruise line’s second LNG powered cruise ship. The vessel will debut in November 2022 and offer week long cruises to the Caribbean from PortMiami.

Carnival Cruise Line is in the middle of expanding and remodeling Terminal F in Miami to accommodate the ship.