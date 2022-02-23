Cruise Ship Will Sail Around the World in 180 Days in 2024

153 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A cruise line has announced an epic cruise, an 180 day trip that will sail around the globe in 2024. The cruise will visit 96 destinations in 34 countries.



Oceania Cruises will offer the 180 day world cruise on their 684 passenger cruise ship, Insignia. The cruise will depart from Los Angeles on January 14, 2024 and end up in New York six months later. Along the way, the cruise ship will cross three oceans and 15 seas from the South Pacific to Europe.

This epic cruise features over 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites across 96 destinations, with 24 overnight stays and a series of curated complimentary special onshore events and optional multi-day overland programs.

The cruise starts at $48,499 per person and includes free first-class roundtrip airfare, an array of included amenities with the Exclusive Prestige Package such as free laundry services, a free visa package, free Internet, free pre-paid gratuities, free luggage delivery, plus Oceania Cruises’ inclusive OLife Choice amenities.

Sponsored Links



“Incredibly, last year our 2023 world cruise sold out in just one day, so for 2024 we are providing guests more extended voyage options to deeply and meaningfully rediscover the world,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “While a globe-circling journey is the pinnacle of life-changing travel experiences, we have specially curated a set of Grand Voyages for seasoned and time-rich travelers to navigate storied seas, straits and oceans that boldly connect diverse and exotic corners of the globe.”

View Prices on Cruises on Oceania Cruises

The 2024 Around the World cruise weaves together a lineup of destinations into a brilliant kaleidoscope of world wonders, marvelous attractions and exceptional encounters. Commencing an intriguing westward route, the cruise ship sails across the Pacific to legendary beauties in the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia and the Samoan Islands.

Insignia continues south toward the dramatic fjords of New Zealand and on to adventures Down Under. Navigating the most thrilling corners of Asia, guests will have the chance to immerse themselves in everything from the spiritual haven of Bali and the Japanese culinary powerhouses of Tokyo and Kyoto to the dramatic landscape of Ha Long Bay and a true feast for the senses, Yangon.

More revelatory explorations await on the exotic shores of India and the Arabian Peninsula, followed by experiences in jewel-box destinations across the Mediterranean and the northern reaches of Europe before crossing the Atlantic to crown the journey on the Eastern Seaboard with her final call in New York.