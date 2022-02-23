Sponsored Links
Cruise News Cruise Ship Will Sail Around the World in 180 Days in 2024

Cruise Ship Will Sail Around the World in 180 Days in 2024

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
153 Shares
Share153
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise line has announced an epic cruise, an 180 day trip that will sail around the globe in 2024.  The cruise will visit 96 destinations in 34 countries.

Oceania Cruises will offer the 180 day world cruise on their 684 passenger cruise ship, Insignia.  The cruise will depart from Los Angeles on January 14, 2024 and end up in New York six months later. Along the way, the cruise ship will cross three oceans and 15 seas from the South Pacific to Europe.

This epic cruise features over 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites across 96 destinations, with 24 overnight stays and a series of curated complimentary special onshore events and optional multi-day overland programs.

The cruise starts at $48,499 per person and includes free first-class roundtrip airfare, an array of included amenities with the Exclusive Prestige Package such as free laundry services, a free visa package, free Internet, free pre-paid gratuities, free luggage delivery, plus Oceania Cruises’ inclusive OLife Choice amenities.

Sponsored Links

“Incredibly, last year our 2023 world cruise sold out in just one day, so for 2024 we are providing guests more extended voyage options to deeply and meaningfully rediscover the world,” said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “While a globe-circling journey is the pinnacle of life-changing travel experiences, we have specially curated a set of Grand Voyages for seasoned and time-rich travelers to navigate storied seas, straits and oceans that boldly connect diverse and exotic corners of the globe.”

View Prices on Cruises on Oceania Cruises

The 2024 Around the World cruise weaves together a lineup of destinations into a brilliant kaleidoscope of world wonders, marvelous attractions and exceptional encounters. Commencing an intriguing westward route, the cruise ship sails across the Pacific to legendary beauties in the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia and the Samoan Islands.

Insignia continues south toward the dramatic fjords of New Zealand and on to adventures Down Under. Navigating the most thrilling corners of Asia, guests will have the chance to immerse themselves in everything from the spiritual haven of Bali and the Japanese culinary powerhouses of Tokyo and Kyoto to the dramatic landscape of Ha Long Bay and a true feast for the senses, Yangon.

More revelatory explorations await on the exotic shores of India and the Arabian Peninsula, followed by experiences in jewel-box destinations across the Mediterranean and the northern reaches of Europe before crossing the Atlantic to crown the journey on the Eastern Seaboard with her final call in New York.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Cruise Ship Will Sail Around the World in 180 Days in 2024
Previous articleCruise Line Offering Free Balcony Upgrades and Kids Cruise Free

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Four of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Change Face Covering Requirements

Ben Souza -
Four of Carnival's cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn have made a change to their face covering/mask policy...
Read more
Cruise News

CDC Removes Do Not Travel Warning on Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
In late December, the CDC issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning on cruises due to rising cases of the Omicron variant. The CDC...
Read more
Cruise News

Carnival Cruise Line To Start Allowing Smoking in the Casino

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will once again allow passengers to smoke in the casino on their cruise ships beginning with cruises that depart on or...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,464FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Four of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Change Face Covering Requirements

Ben Souza -
Four of Carnival's cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn have made a change to their face covering/mask policy...
Read more
Cruise News

CDC Removes Do Not Travel Warning on Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
In late December, the CDC issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel warning on cruises due to rising cases of the Omicron variant. The CDC...
Read more
Cruise News

Carnival Cruise Line To Start Allowing Smoking in the Casino

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line will once again allow passengers to smoke in the casino on their cruise ships beginning with cruises that depart on or...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

More Cruise Lines Loosening Mask Policy on Ships

Ben Souza -
More cruise lines are loosening their mask policy on ships starting on cruises that depart tomorrow, February 12, 2022. Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean will...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruise Ship Will Sail Around the World in 180 Days in 2024

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced an epic cruise, an 180 day trip that will sail around the globe in 2024.  The cruise will visit...

Cruise Line Offering Free Balcony Upgrades and Kids Cruise Free

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is offering free upgrades to balcony cabins, kids cruise for free, and cruises starting at just $199 per person. While these cruise deals...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
153 Shares
Share153
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share