Cruise Line Offering Free Balcony Upgrades and Kids Cruise Free

MSC Cruises is offering free upgrades to balcony cabins, kids cruise for free, and cruises starting at just $199 per person.



While these cruise deals were originally scheduled to end yesterday, MSC Cruises has extended through the end of the month. MSC Cruises has some of the most beautiful cruise ships in the world with three based in Florida sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

This latest sale from MSC Cruises includes the following:

Balcony cabins for the price of an oceanview

Kids cruise free

Flexible booking changes

Cruises starting at $199 per person

Offer valid through February 28, 2022

View Prices on Cruises on MSC Cruises

Ask for “FREE BALCONY UPGRADE” promotion when booking.

Offer is valid for U.S. residents only and on new bookings only. Government fees, taxes and port charges are additional for each guest.

Offer is capacity-controlled, subject to availability, and can be withdrawn at any time with prior notice. Offer is not applicable to group bookings and cannot be combined with any other promotion.

For complete terms and conditions of this sale from MSC Cruises, contact your local travel advisor or visit MSCCruisesUSA.com.