Sponsored Links
Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Line Offering Free Balcony Upgrades and Kids Cruise Free

Cruise Line Offering Free Balcony Upgrades and Kids Cruise Free

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

MSC Cruises is offering free upgrades to balcony cabins, kids cruise for free, and cruises starting at just $199 per person.

While these cruise deals were originally scheduled to end yesterday, MSC Cruises has extended through the end of the month. MSC Cruises has some of the most beautiful cruise ships in the world with three based in Florida sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

This latest sale from MSC Cruises includes the following:

  • Balcony cabins for the price of an oceanview
  • Kids cruise free
  • Flexible booking changes
  • Cruises starting at $199 per person
  • Offer valid through February 28, 2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on MSC Cruises

Ask for “FREE BALCONY UPGRADE” promotion when booking.

Sponsored Links

Offer is valid for U.S. residents only and on new bookings only. Government fees, taxes and port charges are additional for each guest.

Offer is capacity-controlled, subject to availability, and can be withdrawn at any time with prior notice. Offer is not applicable to group bookings and cannot be combined with any other promotion.

For complete terms and conditions of this sale from MSC Cruises, contact your local travel advisor or visit MSCCruisesUSA.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Line Offering Free Balcony Upgrades and Kids Cruise Free
Previous articleWhen Each Norwegian Cruise Ship Will Resume Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

Fastest Growing Cruise Line Launching Two New Mega Ships This Year

Ben Souza -
The fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, is launching two new mega ships this year as the cruise line's fleet grows to 21 cruise...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Company Expresses Interest in Acquiring Majority Stake in Airline

Ben Souza -
MSC Group, the parent company of MSC Cruises, is looking into acquiring the majority stake in an airline. MSC Group has expressed interest in buying...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruises Open for Bookings on MSC’s New Ship Sailing From Miami

Ben Souza -
Cruises on MSC Cruises' next new mega ship sailing from Miami, MSC Seascape, have opened for bookings on the vessel's inaugural season to the...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,458FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

Fastest Growing Cruise Line Launching Two New Mega Ships This Year

Ben Souza -
The fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, is launching two new mega ships this year as the cruise line's fleet grows to 21 cruise...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Company Expresses Interest in Acquiring Majority Stake in Airline

Ben Souza -
MSC Group, the parent company of MSC Cruises, is looking into acquiring the majority stake in an airline. MSC Group has expressed interest in buying...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruises Open for Bookings on MSC’s New Ship Sailing From Miami

Ben Souza -
Cruises on MSC Cruises' next new mega ship sailing from Miami, MSC Seascape, have opened for bookings on the vessel's inaugural season to the...
Read more
MSC Cruises

The First of the Second Largest Class of Cruise Ships Touches Water for the First Time

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' new World class cruise ships, the second largest class of ships in the world, celebrated a construction milestone this past week when...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruise Line Offering Free Balcony Upgrades and Kids Cruise Free

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is offering free upgrades to balcony cabins, kids cruise for free, and cruises starting at just $199 per person. While these cruise deals...

When Each Norwegian Cruise Ship Will Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Norwegian Cruise Line currently has 10 cruise ships back in service with another seven scheduled to resume cruises over the next few months. NCL's recently...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share