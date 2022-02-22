When Each Norwegian Cruise Ship Will Resume Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has 10 cruise ships back in service with another seven scheduled to resume cruises over the next few months.



NCL’s recently updated schedule for each cruise ship in their fleet is as follows:

Norwegian Bliss – Currently sailing from Los Angeles

Norwegian Breakaway – Currently sailing from New Orleans

Norwegian Dawn – Currently sailing from Tampa

Norwegian Encore – Currently sailing from Miami

Norwegian Epic – Currently sailing from San Juan

Norwegian Escape – Currently sailing from Port Canaveral

Norwegian Gem – Currently sailing from New York

Norwegian Getaway – Currently sailing from Miami

Norwegian Jade – Resumes cruises from Rome on March 30, 2022

Norwegian Jewel – Resumes cruises from Panama on March 29, 2022

Norwegian Joy – Currently sailing from Miami

Norwegian Pearl – Currently sailing from Miami

Norwegian Sky – Resumes cruises from Miami on March 2, 2022

Norwegian Spirit – Resumes cruises from Hawaii on May 7, 2022

Norwegian Star – Resumes cruises from Barcelona on April 3, 2022

Norwegian Sun – Resumes cruises from Seattle on May 5, 2022

Pride of America – Resumes cruises from Hawaii on April 9, 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line is currently offering 35% off all cruises in addition to free beverage packages, free specialty dining, free WiFi, free shore excursions, free airfare for second guest, and more.

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has 17 cruise ships in their fleet with another six on order or under construction.

Norwegian Prima will debut later this year and Norwegian Viva is scheduled to be completed in 2023. NCL will have a new cruise ship entering their fleet every year over the next six years.