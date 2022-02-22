Sponsored Links
Cruise News Norwegian Cruise Line When Each Norwegian Cruise Ship Will Resume Cruises

When Each Norwegian Cruise Ship Will Resume Cruises

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line currently has 10 cruise ships back in service with another seven scheduled to resume cruises over the next few months.

NCL’s recently updated schedule for each cruise ship in their fleet is as follows:

Norwegian Bliss – Currently sailing from Los Angeles
Norwegian Breakaway – Currently sailing from New Orleans
Norwegian Dawn – Currently sailing from Tampa
Norwegian Encore – Currently sailing from Miami
Norwegian Epic – Currently sailing from San Juan
Norwegian Escape – Currently sailing from Port Canaveral
Norwegian Gem – Currently sailing from New York
Norwegian Getaway – Currently sailing from Miami
Norwegian Jade – Resumes cruises from Rome on March 30, 2022
Norwegian Jewel – Resumes cruises from Panama on March 29, 2022
Norwegian Joy – Currently sailing from Miami
Norwegian Pearl – Currently sailing from Miami
Norwegian Sky – Resumes cruises from Miami on March 2, 2022
Norwegian Spirit – Resumes cruises from Hawaii on May 7, 2022
Norwegian Star – Resumes cruises from Barcelona on April 3, 2022
Norwegian Sun – Resumes cruises from Seattle on May 5, 2022
Pride of America – Resumes cruises from Hawaii on April 9, 2022
View Best Prices on Cruises on NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line is currently offering 35% off all cruises in addition to free beverage packages, free specialty dining, free WiFi, free shore excursions, free airfare for second guest, and more.

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has 17 cruise ships in their fleet with another six on order or under construction.

Norwegian Prima will debut later this year and Norwegian Viva is scheduled to be completed in 2023.  NCL will have a new cruise ship entering their fleet every year over the next six years.

Ben Souza
