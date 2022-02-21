Carnival Cruise Ship Kicks Off the Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday Celebrations

Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating their 50th birthday this year and the cruise line is sailing 17 Sailabration cruises to celebrate.

The first of the 17 special cruises departed over the weekend when Carnival Miracle departed from Long Beach, California with 2,000 guests on board the cruise ship.

The two week cruise will make four stops in Hawaii and one in Mexico. Later in the sailing, the cruise ship will meet up with Carnival Radiance near Mexico to host one of the biggest birthday parties at sea.

“As we kick-off our year-long 50th Birthday celebration, we are thrilled that Carnival Miracle is the first to set sail on our special Sailabrations cruises,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re ready to show our guests the celebration of a lifetime with unique entertainment experiences and exciting limited-time offerings.”

Carnival Cruise Line first resumed sailings from Long Beach back in August. Carnival is planning on having their entire fleet back in service back in service by this summer.

Carnival currently has three cruise ships based in Long Beach: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama, and Carnival Radiance.