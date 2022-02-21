Sponsored Links
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Kicks Off the Cruise Line's 50th Birthday Celebrations

Carnival Cruise Ship Kicks Off the Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday Celebrations

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating their 50th birthday this year and the cruise line is sailing 17 Sailabration cruises to celebrate.

(Photo by Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line)

The first of the 17 special cruises departed over the weekend when Carnival Miracle departed from Long Beach, California with 2,000 guests on board the cruise ship.

The two week cruise will make four stops in Hawaii and one in Mexico.  Later in the sailing, the cruise ship will meet up with Carnival Radiance near Mexico to host one of the biggest birthday parties at sea.

Sponsored Links

“As we kick-off our year-long 50th Birthday celebration, we are thrilled that Carnival Miracle is the first to set sail on our special Sailabrations cruises,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re ready to show our guests the celebration of a lifetime with unique entertainment experiences and exciting limited-time offerings.”

Carnival Cruise Line first resumed sailings from Long Beach back in August.  Carnival is planning on having their entire fleet back in service back in service by this summer.

Carnival currently has three cruise ships based in Long Beach: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama, and Carnival Radiance.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Ship Kicks Off the Cruise Line's 50th Birthday Celebrations
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Mask Update

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line gave an update today and confirmed that they will participate in the CDC's new voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships. In addition,...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Kids Can Sail on Carnival Cruise Ships for Just $1

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line carries more kids on their cruise ship than any other cruise line. For a limited time, Carnival is offering cruise fares...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering 17 Special Cruises Over the Next Few Weeks

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering 17 special themed cruises this year as the cruise line celebrates their 50th anniversary in 2022. The cruises will...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,456FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Mask Update

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line gave an update today and confirmed that they will participate in the CDC's new voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships. In addition,...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Kids Can Sail on Carnival Cruise Ships for Just $1

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line carries more kids on their cruise ship than any other cruise line. For a limited time, Carnival is offering cruise fares...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering 17 Special Cruises Over the Next Few Weeks

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering 17 special themed cruises this year as the cruise line celebrates their 50th anniversary in 2022. The cruises will...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Changes Four Cruise Ship Deployments

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has made a few changes to their cruise ship deployments through October and will be adding a third ship in Alaska...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Ship Kicks Off the Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday Celebrations

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating their 50th birthday this year and the cruise line is sailing 17 Sailabration cruises to celebrate. The first of the...

Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Florida for the first time this weekend as the vessel prepares for her...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share