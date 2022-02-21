Sponsored Links
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida

Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
63 Shares
Share63
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Florida for the first time this weekend as the vessel prepares for her maiden cruise next week.

Wonder of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis class ship and the largest cruise ship in the world.  The cruise ship will sail her first cruise on March 4, a seven night sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

A few highlights on Wonder of the Seas include the eighth neighborhood, a Royal Caribbean first, named the Suite Neighborhood; new southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar, serving up southern staples and new twists on classics for brunch, dinner and the late night; and Wonder Playscape, an all-new interactive outdoor play area.

Sponsored Links

Also on deck are signature experiences like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; rock-climbing walls; and the Central Park neighborhood lined with more than 20,000 real plants.

Wonder of the Seas will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale over the next two months.  The ship will then sail in Europe for the summer before coming back to Florida in November. In November, Wonder of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral where the ship will be based year-round.

View Prices on Cruises on Wonder of the Seas

Cruise Fever will be sailing on Wonder of the Seas’ maiden cruise next week.  Stay tuned as we bring you all of the exciting details on this new cruise ship from Royal Caribbean.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Making Big Change on Cruises This Week
Next articleCarnival Cruise Ship Kicks Off the Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday Celebrations

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Making Big Change on Cruises This Week

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is making a big change on cruises this week that depart from U.S ports and from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Starting with cruises...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in Two Weeks

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will make its debut in two weeks when the vessel sails a...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

More Cruise Lines Loosening Mask Policy on Ships

Ben Souza -
More cruise lines are loosening their mask policy on ships starting on cruises that depart tomorrow, February 12, 2022. Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean will...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,456FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Making Big Change on Cruises This Week

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is making a big change on cruises this week that depart from U.S ports and from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Starting with cruises...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in Two Weeks

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will make its debut in two weeks when the vessel sails a...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

More Cruise Lines Loosening Mask Policy on Ships

Ben Souza -
More cruise lines are loosening their mask policy on ships starting on cruises that depart tomorrow, February 12, 2022. Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean will...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale Is Back for 6 Days Only

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean bought back their most popular sale this morning and their latest WOW Sale will run for the next six days. Royal Caribbean is...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Ship Kicks Off the Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday Celebrations

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating their 50th birthday this year and the cruise line is sailing 17 Sailabration cruises to celebrate. The first of the...

Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's newest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Florida for the first time this weekend as the vessel prepares for her...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
63 Shares
Share63
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share