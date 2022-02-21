Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in Florida

63 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, arrived in Florida for the first time this weekend as the vessel prepares for her maiden cruise next week.



Wonder of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis class ship and the largest cruise ship in the world. The cruise ship will sail her first cruise on March 4, a seven night sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

A few highlights on Wonder of the Seas include the eighth neighborhood, a Royal Caribbean first, named the Suite Neighborhood; new southern restaurant and bar The Mason Jar, serving up southern staples and new twists on classics for brunch, dinner and the late night; and Wonder Playscape, an all-new interactive outdoor play area.

Also on deck are signature experiences like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; the FlowRider surf simulator; rock-climbing walls; and the Central Park neighborhood lined with more than 20,000 real plants.

Wonder of the Seas will sail week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale over the next two months. The ship will then sail in Europe for the summer before coming back to Florida in November. In November, Wonder of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral where the ship will be based year-round.

View Prices on Cruises on Wonder of the Seas

Cruise Fever will be sailing on Wonder of the Seas’ maiden cruise next week. Stay tuned as we bring you all of the exciting details on this new cruise ship from Royal Caribbean.