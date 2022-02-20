Sponsored Links
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Making Big Change on Cruises This Week

Royal Caribbean Making Big Change on Cruises This Week

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean is making a big change on cruises this week that depart from U.S ports and from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Starting with cruises that depart on Friday, February 25, 2022, the wearing of face masks will be optional for all vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated children will still be expected to wear a face covering.

This change is due to Royal Caribbean joining the CDC’s new voluntary program for cruise ships. The cruise line will operate under the program’s Highly Vaccinated category beginning with sailings departing from the U.S. on Friday.

Requirements include cruise ships sailing with 95% of crew members fully vaccinated, which Royal Caribbean already exceeds with 100% of its crew fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

Sponsored Links

Ninety-five percent of guests must be fully vaccinated as well — this excludes children under five years who are not eligible for the vaccine.

Royal Caribbean also said that they are working on other changes to health protocols on their cruise ships and they will announce those additional changes by Friday.

Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise line in the world and they have more cruise ships in service than any other cruise line.  They also operate the five biggest ships in the world, the Oasis class.

Their newest ship, Wonder of the Seas, will sail her maiden cruise next week.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Making Big Change on Cruises This Week
Previous articleFour of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Change Face Covering Requirements

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in Two Weeks

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will make its debut in two weeks when the vessel sails a...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

More Cruise Lines Loosening Mask Policy on Ships

Ben Souza -
More cruise lines are loosening their mask policy on ships starting on cruises that depart tomorrow, February 12, 2022. Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean will...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale Is Back for 6 Days Only

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean bought back their most popular sale this morning and their latest WOW Sale will run for the next six days. Royal Caribbean is...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,453FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in Two Weeks

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will make its debut in two weeks when the vessel sails a...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

More Cruise Lines Loosening Mask Policy on Ships

Ben Souza -
More cruise lines are loosening their mask policy on ships starting on cruises that depart tomorrow, February 12, 2022. Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean will...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale Is Back for 6 Days Only

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean bought back their most popular sale this morning and their latest WOW Sale will run for the next six days. Royal Caribbean is...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships That Offer Pickleball

Ben Souza -
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports and cruise lines are adding the sport to many of their cruise ships. You can get your...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean Making Big Change on Cruises This Week

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is making a big change on cruises this week that depart from U.S ports and from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Starting with cruises...

Four of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Change Face Covering Requirements

Ben Souza -
Four of Carnival's cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn have made a change to their face covering/mask policy...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share