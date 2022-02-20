Royal Caribbean Making Big Change on Cruises This Week

Royal Caribbean is making a big change on cruises this week that depart from U.S ports and from San Juan, Puerto Rico.



Starting with cruises that depart on Friday, February 25, 2022, the wearing of face masks will be optional for all vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated children will still be expected to wear a face covering.

This change is due to Royal Caribbean joining the CDC’s new voluntary program for cruise ships. The cruise line will operate under the program’s Highly Vaccinated category beginning with sailings departing from the U.S. on Friday.

Requirements include cruise ships sailing with 95% of crew members fully vaccinated, which Royal Caribbean already exceeds with 100% of its crew fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible.

Sponsored Links



Ninety-five percent of guests must be fully vaccinated as well — this excludes children under five years who are not eligible for the vaccine.

Royal Caribbean also said that they are working on other changes to health protocols on their cruise ships and they will announce those additional changes by Friday.

Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise line in the world and they have more cruise ships in service than any other cruise line. They also operate the five biggest ships in the world, the Oasis class.

Their newest ship, Wonder of the Seas, will sail her maiden cruise next week.