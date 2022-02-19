Sponsored Links
Four of Carnival's Cruise Lines Change Face Covering Requirements

Four of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Change Face Covering Requirements

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Four of Carnival’s cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn have made a change to their face covering/mask policy on their cruise ships.

All four cruise lines have announced that they will participate in the CDC’s new voluntary health program for ships. They are also changing their face covering/mask requirements and making them voluntary starting on March 1, 2022.

Here is what each cruise line now has for their updated mask policy that will go into effect on March 1.

Carnival Cruise Line:
“Effective with cruises departing March 1, masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required.”

Holland America Line:
“IMPORTANT NOTE: Effective with sailings departing March 1, masks are recommended on board but not required. However, masks may be required in certain venues and events. Please pay close attention to onboard signage.”

Princess Cruises:
“Effective with cruises departing March 1, masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required.”

Seabourn:
“Masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may be certain venues and events in which masks will still be required.”

In addition to the mask requirement change, each cruise line is also adding some flexibility to pre-cruise testing requirements.  Each cruise line said that more details on this will be announced soon.

Ben Souza
