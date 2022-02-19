Carnival Cruise Line Announces Mask Update

Carnival Cruise Line gave an update today and confirmed that they will participate in the CDC’s new voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships.



In addition, Carnival Cruise Line is making the following changes:

Effective with cruises departing March 1, masks on board Carnival cruise ships will be recommended but not required. However, they may be required in certain venues and areas on each ship.

Carnival Cruise Line will continue to meet the standard of vaccinated cruises, but children under five years old will not be included in any vaccinated guest calculation, and thus will not be required to receive an exemption to sail.

Sponsored Links



Effective with cruises departing March 1, some additional flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements will become available. Please visit the Carnival Have Fun. Be Safe. web page for more information.

“We have had a very successful restart of guest operations thanks to the support of our guests, the commitment of our shipboard team, and the effective protocols we have put in place,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The public health situation has continued to improve, providing confidence about these changes. Our protocols will evolve as we continue to remain dedicated to protecting the public health of our guests, crew and the communities we visit.”

Duffy said that Carnival’s highest responsibility and top priority is always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel. “We appreciate the ongoing collaboration among multiple government agencies, as well as the support of Alaska officials and other delegations,” she added.