Sponsored Links
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in Two Weeks

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in Two Weeks

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
353 Shares
Share353
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will make its debut in two weeks when the vessel sails a week long cruise to the Caribbean from Port Everglades.

Wonder of the Seas will sail her maiden cruise on March 4, a seven night cruise to the Caribbean and Bahamas with port stops in Labadee, San Juan, Nassau, and CocoCay.

At 236,000 gross tons, Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built and is slightly larger than her four sister ships (Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Symphony of the Seas.

The cruise ship can carry more than 9,000 passengers and crew members at maximum capacity and the vessel is divided up into eight neighborhoods.

Sponsored Links

Wonder of the Seas includes all-new features such as the Suite Neighborhood, a cantilevered pool bar named The Vue, and Wonder Playscape – an interactive, open-air kids’ play area with awe-inspiring views.

With returning favorites also on deck, like The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighborhood filled with real plants from end to end; and the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience, the innovative, Wonder of the Seas invites adventurers of all ages to reimagine, explore and make memories once again.

View Prices on Cruises on Wonder of the Seas

Also new on Wonder of the Seas is The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar. This new hotspot serves up southern staples and new twists on classics for brunch, dinner and in the late night, including savory johnnycakes, southern fried chicken, crab beignets, and shrimp and grits. Completing the experience is live country music, farmhouse-style decor, a collection of American whiskeys and spiked shakes.

Wonder of the Seas will sail a series of cruises to the Caribbean from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida before heading to Europe where the cruise ship will sail from Rome and Barcelona.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in Two Weeks
Previous articleCelebrity Ascent Will Sail Her Maiden Cruise to the Caribbean
Next articleCarnival Cruise Line Announces Mask Update

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

More Cruise Lines Loosening Mask Policy on Ships

Ben Souza -
More cruise lines are loosening their mask policy on ships starting on cruises that depart tomorrow, February 12, 2022. Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean will...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale Is Back for 6 Days Only

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean bought back their most popular sale this morning and their latest WOW Sale will run for the next six days. Royal Caribbean is...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships That Offer Pickleball

Ben Souza -
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports and cruise lines are adding the sport to many of their cruise ships. You can get your...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,449FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

More Cruise Lines Loosening Mask Policy on Ships

Ben Souza -
More cruise lines are loosening their mask policy on ships starting on cruises that depart tomorrow, February 12, 2022. Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean will...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale Is Back for 6 Days Only

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean bought back their most popular sale this morning and their latest WOW Sale will run for the next six days. Royal Caribbean is...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships That Offer Pickleball

Ben Souza -
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports and cruise lines are adding the sport to many of their cruise ships. You can get your...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Flash Sale on Cruises Ends Tomorrow

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's four day flash sale ends tomorrow that offers up to $400 off cruises in addition to 30% off all guests. Looking into booking...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Mask Update

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line gave an update today and confirmed that they will participate in the CDC's new voluntary COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships. In addition,...

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built Debuts in Two Weeks

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship ever built, will make its debut in two weeks when the vessel sails a...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
353 Shares
Share353
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share