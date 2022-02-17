Celebrity Ascent Will Sail Her Maiden Cruise to the Caribbean

43 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023-2024 Caribbean cruise season and their new ship, Celebrity Ascent, will sail her maiden voyage to the Caribbean on December 3, 2023.



Celebrity Ascent will be the cruise line’s fourth Edge class ship and will homeport in Port Everglades.

Following her maiden voyage on December 3, 2023, Celebrity Ascent will make round-trip cruises from Celebrity’s state-of-the-art Terminal 25 at Port Everglades every Sunday, journeying through the islands on seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises.

Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit bucket-list worthy locales, including San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, while Western Caribbean sailings will take guests to the breathtaking ports of Nassau, Bahamas; Cozumel, Mexico and George Town in the Cayman Islands.

“We’re so excited to debut the spectacular Celebrity Ascent in the serene setting of the Caribbean where she and all of her guests will have their moment in the sun,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, CEO and President of Celebrity Cruises. “She will be joined by her seven sisters all offering different experiences both onboard and ashore. Celebrity is committed to bringing guests more sailing options and Caribbean destinations to choose from, so they can customize their ‘Journey WonderFULL’ and plan the getaway of their dreams.”

Sponsored Links



Celebrity Cruises will have the following cruise ships sailing to the Caribbean in 2023-24:

Celebrity Apex: Beginning November 2023, Celebrity Apex will embark on rotating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries taking guests to destinations including San Juan, St. Maarten, Grand Cayman and Belize.

Celebrity Beyond: Celebrity Beyond is hosting 9, 10 and 11-night voyages to the Southern Caribbean, including overnight stops in Oranjestad, Aruba as well as a 6-night cruise to Bimini, Bahamas.

Celebrity Silhouette: Celebrity Silhouette is returning to the Bahamas and the Southern Caribbean with itineraries ranging from 4 to 11 nights, visiting Scarborough for the first time since 2011.

Celebrity Constellation: Celebrity Constellation is offering a 12-night cruise departing from Tampa that starts with a double overnight stay in New Orleans for Fat Tuesday, before taking guests to a relaxing recovery journey in Honduras, Belize, and Cozumel.

Celebrity Summit: Celebrity Summit will set sail from Miami on alternating four- and five-night Western Caribbean itineraries, making it easy for travelers to plan a quick tropical island getaway.

Celebrity Reflection + Equinox: Rounding out the Caribbean offerings, the ships offer itineraries with 8-night Eastern Caribbean and 6-night Western Caribbean sailings, including stops at the Dutch island Kralendijk, Bonaire.