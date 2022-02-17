Viking Kicks Off Successful Start On Expedition Cruises to Antarctica

Viking is celebrating their 25 anniversary this year and they are now sailing to all seven continents after the successful debut of their new expedition cruises.



Viking’s first expedition ship, Viking Octantis, is currently sailing to Antarctica and a second identical ship will begin sailing later this year.



Viking Octantis will spend the Austral summer in Antarctica, before traveling north to be named in April 2022 in New York City by her ceremonial godmother, Liv Arnesen, the world-renowned Norwegian explorer and educator. Arnesen became the first woman in the world to ski solo and unsupported to the South Pole in 1994.

Following the ship’s naming in New York City, the Viking Octantis will make her way to the Great Lakes region, for a series of cruises throughout the spring and summer.

“When we started Viking 25 years ago, we wanted to do things differently—and since then, our mission has resonated with curious travelers. This week alone our guests are enjoying voyages north of the Arctic Circle and south to the Antarctic Peninsula—as well as to many great destinations in between,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “Antarctica has always inspired the most intrepid explorers; for many, visiting the ‘White Continent’ is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. With the arrival of the Viking Octantis, we are offering our guests the opportunity to explore this unique part of the world in comfort and in the most responsible way possible.”

The new Polar Class Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris host 378 guests in 189 staterooms. Designed for discovery by the same team that designed the award-winning Viking Longships and ocean ships, the new vessels are purpose-built for expeditions, at an ideal size for safety and comfort in remote destinations.

With more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than other expedition vessels, guests are as close as possible to the most magnificent scenery on earth.

Guest sailing on Viking’s first cruises to Antarctica are calling it one of the best travel experiences of their life. Quotes from guests on board include the following:

“The ship is amazing, inside and out. It has just been exceptional.” –Karen C.

“Having been on Viking, I knew this would be first-class, first-rate…it has just been phenomenal; I have learned a lot.” –Patrick F.

“It was nice to feel so confident and secure. The things we have been able to see up close and to step onto the real ‘White Continent’…being in the snow, being where you can hear the penguins and the birds…it is very special.” –Edna K.

“Viking has done everything possible to make it safe for me to come on this remarkable, remarkable journey. What I have had with this ship has been an exceptional experience.” –Ramona F.

“The Viking experience and the Viking people make this one of the best experiences of my life.” –Ken K.