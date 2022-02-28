Sponsored Links
Carnival Corporation's Newest Cruise Ship Debuted Over the Weekend

Carnival Corporation’s Newest Cruise Ship Debuted Over the Weekend

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Corporation’s newest cruise ship, AIDAcosma, set sail on her maiden cruise this weekend with a week long voyage from Hamburg.

AIDAcosma is also Carnival’s newest LNG powered ship, currently the lowest-emission fossil fuel in the shipping industry.

AIDAcosma is one of the most innovative cruise ships and guests on board can enjoy a variety of offerings. The beautiful new Ocean Deck extends over four decks and offers an all-round panoramic view of the sea. There is also an infinity pool at the stern of the ship and a new Fun Park with a large indoor playground.

There are new specialty restaurants on the ship including the Beach House. The Brauhaus scores with an outdoor grill with a magnificent sea view and Mamma Mia offers homemade pasta and fresh Italian cuisine.

In addition, AIDAcosma impresses with features that are also popular on AIDAnova, such as the Beach Club, the Theatrium with its 360° stage, the TV studio and the spacious Body & Soul Organic Spa. There are a total of 17 restaurants and 23 bars and cafés on the cruise ship.

AIDAcosma will visit the Hanseatic city a total of six times. The highlight will be the christening ceremony on April 9, 2022, when Kristina Vogel will ceremoniously christen the new cruise ship in Hamburg. Guests on the 14-day christening voyage from April 9 to 23, 2022, from Hamburg to Palma can experience this special event on board.

From April 23 to October 15, 2022, AIDAcosma will offer voyages from Palma and Barcelona. The one-week highlight itinerary “Mediterranean Treasures” also includes Florence, Rome and Corsica. In the fall, she sets course for her sunny winter home of Dubai.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
