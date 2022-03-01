Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Swapping More Ships Around

Carnival Cruise Line Swapping More Ships Around

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has made three additional cruise ship reassignments as they continue to modify their deployment schedule through 2024.
Carnival cruise ship Miami

The three latest changes by Carnival Cruise Line are:

Carnival Elation – Jacksonville: Carnival Elation, previously announced as moving to Jacksonville, will continue service of four and five day cruises formerly assigned to Carnival Ecstasy. Itineraries for additional cruise vacations from Jacksonville will soon be open into 2024.

Carnival Freedom – Port Canaveral: Carnival Freedom, previously announced as redeploying to Port Canaveral, in April 2022 to replace Carnival Elation, will continue to operate four and five day itineraries from Port Canaveral and itineraries will soon be open through April 29, 2023.

Carnival Spirit : Miami and Seattle: After completing its recently announced summer 2022 season in Alaska, Carnival Spirit will continue to operate six and eight day cruises previously assigned to Carnival Freedom from Miami through April 8, 2023.

Following the completion of its Caribbean itineraries from Miami, Carnival Spirit will offer a Panama Canal Journeys cruise on April 16, 2023, arriving in Seattle, and will then operate a series of Alaska cruises from May 2, 2023 through September 12, 2023, with those cruises to be open for sale soon.

While Carnival Cruise Line completes the swap of existing reservations to the new ship assignments and provides equivalent accommodations, the itineraries will remain closed for sale, and reservations will not be accessible for up to three weeks.

Once the process has been completed, an email confirmation will be sent to guests, or to travel advisors, and the new reservation will be available for viewing on Carnival.com. The new cruise ship assignments and itineraries will also open for sale at that time.

“We are very happy with the positive reception this redeployment plan has already generated from our guests and travel advisor partners,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “In combination with our successful restart, new ship assignments are creating excitement as we build momentum for a successful 2022 and beyond.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
