Celebrity Cruises Offering 25% Off Cruises and Airfare

By Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises kicked off a new Spring Sale today that has 25% off cruises and flights and includes free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities.

Celebrity Cruises’ Spring Sale will run for the entire month of March and is good for cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and all around the world (excluding Alaska Cruisetours and Galapagos). It gives cruisers not only the opportunity to save on their cruise fare, but also on airfare as they travel to the port.

Celebrity’s Spring Sale includes the following:

  • 25% off cruises
  • 25% off Economy Class airfare savings from specified U.S. and Canadian gateways
  • $100 per person airfare savings for all other US & Canadian gateways
  • Combinable with Always Included that offers free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities
  • Good for cruises that depart from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
  • Sale ends on March 31, 2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Savings Offer applies to new bookings made 03/01/22 — 03/31/22 on sailings departing 04/01/22 — 03/31/23 excluding Alaska Cruisetours and Galapagos. Savings Offer provides 25% off Standard Rate cruise fare for all guests in the same stateroom, is combinable with Always Included and will be automatically applied at checkout. No promo code required.

Cruise and airfare must be booked 03/01/22 — 03/31/22. Offer applies to airfare purchased via Flights by Celebrity out of select major U.S. and Canada gateways for cruises departing 04/01/22 — 03/31/23, excluding Alaska Cruisetours and Galapagos. Specified major gateways offer 25% off market airfare rates per person; rates vary by departure and arrival gateways.

Airfare is discounted up to $300 pp off market air fare, by gateway depending on departure and arrival gateways. All other gateways departing from the United States or Canada will receive a $100 per person airfare savings.

For complete terms and details of this latest sale from Celebrity Cruises, visit CelebrityCruises.com or contact your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Swapping More Ships Around
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Makes Two Changes

