Celebrity Cruises Offering 25% Off Cruises and Airfare

Celebrity Cruises kicked off a new Spring Sale today that has 25% off cruises and flights and includes free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities.



Celebrity Cruises’ Spring Sale will run for the entire month of March and is good for cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and all around the world (excluding Alaska Cruisetours and Galapagos). It gives cruisers not only the opportunity to save on their cruise fare, but also on airfare as they travel to the port.

Celebrity’s Spring Sale includes the following:

25% off cruises

25% off Economy Class airfare savings from specified U.S. and Canadian gateways

$100 per person airfare savings for all other US & Canadian gateways

Combinable with Always Included that offers free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities

Good for cruises that depart from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

Sale ends on March 31, 2022

View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Savings Offer applies to new bookings made 03/01/22 — 03/31/22 on sailings departing 04/01/22 — 03/31/23 excluding Alaska Cruisetours and Galapagos. Savings Offer provides 25% off Standard Rate cruise fare for all guests in the same stateroom, is combinable with Always Included and will be automatically applied at checkout. No promo code required.

Cruise and airfare must be booked 03/01/22 — 03/31/22. Offer applies to airfare purchased via Flights by Celebrity out of select major U.S. and Canada gateways for cruises departing 04/01/22 — 03/31/23, excluding Alaska Cruisetours and Galapagos. Specified major gateways offer 25% off market airfare rates per person; rates vary by departure and arrival gateways.

Airfare is discounted up to $300 pp off market air fare, by gateway depending on departure and arrival gateways. All other gateways departing from the United States or Canada will receive a $100 per person airfare savings.

For complete terms and details of this latest sale from Celebrity Cruises, visit CelebrityCruises.com or contact your local travel professional.