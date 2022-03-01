Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Makes Two Changes

Royal Caribbean Makes Two Changes

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has made two new changes that affect final payment dates and their Universal Orlando packages that they offer.

Royal Caribbean is extending the final payment date for cruises in June 2022 until 60 days prior to sailing.  The final payment date for cruises departing through May will remain at 30 days prior to embarkation.

Final payment dates for cruises on Royal Caribbean are normally 75 days before one to four night cruises and 90 days before cruises five nights and longer.

Starting on March 14, 2022, Royal Caribbean is discontinuing the ability to book Universal Orlando packages as an extension of the cruise line’s guest vacation experience. The program is only offered on cruise ships that sail out of Port Canaveral.

The cruise line said that even though the program is ending, they are sure that their cruisers will still enjoy the full Royal Caribbean experience when they cruise out of Port Canaveral.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Royal Caribbean Makes Two Changes
Previous articleCelebrity Cruises Offering 25% Off Cruises and Airfare

