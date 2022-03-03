Cruise Line Offering $1 Deposits and 40% Off Summer Cruises

Princess Cruises is offering special cruise deals for 48 hours that include deposits lowered to $1 per person and summer sailings up to 40% off.



For the next two days, Princess Cruises is offering deals on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, Mediterranean, Mexico, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and other popular cruise destinations around the world.

This sale from Princess Cruises includes the following:

$1 cruise deposits

Up to 40% off summer cruises and cruisetours

Offer expires on March 4, 2022

$1 cruise deposits is valid on new bookings made between March 3, 2022 and March 4, 2022, for Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd. cruises sailing between June 2, 2022 and November 28, 2022.

Up to 40% off is based on a discount off applicable Launch Fares on a space-available basis at time of booking on select categories and cruises. Launch Fares are offering fares and may not have been in effect for the past 90 days or resulted in actual sales in all categories.

For complete terms and conditions of this sale from Princess Cruises, contact your local travel agent or visit Princess.com.