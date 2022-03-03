Sponsored Links
Celebrity Cruises Will Offer Year-Round Sailings in the Mediterranean for the First Time

By Ben Souza
In 2023, Celebrity Cruises will offer year-round sailings in the Mediterranean for the first time on Celebrity Infinity.

The cruise ship will sail from Barcelona and Greece offering nine to 12 night cruises in the fall of 2023 through the 2024 winter season.  The itineraries will have overnight stays in Malaga, Spain; Porto, Portugal; Jerusalem, Israel; Alexandria, Egypt, or Athens, Greece.

From October 2023 to January 2024, Infinity will sail from Barcelona on 11 and 12 night cruises and returns to Morocco for the first time since 2008. Guests will experience the sights of the whitewashed hills of Tangier, Morocco, explore the authentic food vendors and medinas in Casablanca, and be treated to the fantastical landscapes of the Canary Islands among other top destinations.

Capping off the winter season, Infinity will then return to Greece, the birthplace of Celebrity Cruises. The cruises in February and March 2024 will offer 10 or 11 night sailings traveling three continents, visiting some of the world’s most revered historical sights and ancient wonders in Egypt and Greece, including The Great Pyramid, the Acropolis in Athens, The Temple of Artemis, and more.

“Being able to sail through the Mediterranean all winter will open up infinite possibilities for our guests to satiate their wanderlust, while experiencing new destinations as they Journey WonderFULL with us,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “With these new 2023-2024 offerings, we will continue to reintroduce our guests to the world with itineraries that reconnect them with cultures and experiences that will last a lifetime.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
