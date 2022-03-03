Sponsored Links
Oceania Cruises Floats Out New Cruise Ship Vista

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Oceania Cruises floated out their next new cruise ship, Vista, this past week. The 67,000 gross ton ship will carry 1,200 passengers and debut next spring.

The floatout took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy.

Vista will sail her maiden voyage from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023, followed by twelve additional European cruises prior to commencing sailings from the United States to the Canadian Maritimes and New England, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. Highlights on Vista include:

  • 12 dining options, four of them brand-new
  • 1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests
  • The most spacious standard staterooms at sea – more than 290 square feet
  • All Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers
  • All Owner’s, Vista and Oceania Suites feature luxurious soaking tubs
  • Palatial Owner’s Suites and top-of-ship Library styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home
  • New Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers
  • Eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues
  • Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace
    Staffed Concierge and Executive Lounges for Concierge Staterooms and Suites, respectively

“Vista is Oceania Cruises’ most anticipated ship in the history of our company, and I am thrilled to be here with our partners from Fincantieri as the ship morphs from blueprints and steel into reality. Vista is truly a ship of dreams, and we cannot wait to welcome her inaugural season guests next year,” stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of the Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, stated: “Ten years have passed since we delivered Riviera to our friends at Oceania Cruises, from the same Sestri shipyard. The launch of this new ship therefore represents an important milestone not only of her construction, but also in the consolidation of the relationship with the shipping company. I am sure that Vista will give life to a new class of ships that will stand out for its refinement and technological advances.”

Oceania Cruises is the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. They have seven small, luxurious cruise ships carry a maximum of 1,210 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCelebrity Cruises Will Offer Year-Round Sailings in the Mediterranean for the First Time
Next articlePrincess Cruises Modifies 24 Sailings to Russia

