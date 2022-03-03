Princess Cruises Modifies 24 Sailings to Russia

Princess Cruises has modified 24 sailings that had a port stop in St. Petersburg, Russia and the cruises will now visit an alternate port.



The cruise line said that the reason for the change is due to the recent attacks by Russia in Ukraine.

Replacement ports will vary by itinerary and include popular destinations such as Stockholm, Sweden (overnight call); Visby, Sweden and Gdansk (Gdynia), Poland.

Guests can remain booked on their long-awaited cruises, and have the opportunity to visit medieval architecture, world famous landmarks and natural beauty on these Northern Europe cruises.

Princess Cruises said that the safety and security of guests is their highest priority, and the cruise line will continue updating impacted guests and travel advisors as more information is available.

Princess will protect travel agent commission on bookings that were paid in full in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.