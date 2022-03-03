Carnival Cruise Line Offering Special Fares for Military Members for the Next Week

Sponsored Links
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line is offering special cruise fares over the next week for members of the military.

The special pricing includes up to 40% off Carnival cruises, up to $100 of onboard credit, reduced deposits from $50 per person, and a bonus offer allowing kids to sail for $1 with a guaranteed interior stateroom booking.

The rates are good starting today and will run through March 9, 2022.

Active and retired U.S. Military and Canadian National Defense members should select “Military Rate” while booking and then follow the provided instructions for submitting eligibility documentation to qualify. The military guest may also book up to two additional cabins on the same cruise under the special rate.

Carnival Cruise Line is proud to recognize military service, holding a Military Appreciation Gathering on every sailing and honoring veterans in unique ways throughout the year, in addition to building special military tribute lounges on Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance and Mardi Gras.

Carnival Cruise Line is also a proud partner of Operation Homefront, a national non-profit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked hard to protect.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
