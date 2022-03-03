Sponsored Links
Cruise With Former MLB Stars This Weekend

By Ben Souza
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will host former MLB players and stars on a cruise this weekend including Hall of Famer Andre Dawson.

This “All-Star” themed cruise will depart out of the Port of Palm Beach on Saturday on Grand Classica.  The two night cruise will visit Grand Bahama Island on Sunday.

The players will cruise with baseball fans, participate in an exclusive Q&A session, and form an all-star softball team, competing against a local Bahamian team when the ship is port in Grand Bahama Island.

Guests booking the ‘All-Stars at Sea’ package can enjoy an exclusive meet-and-greet and catch the softball game ashore for just $75 per person (as an add-on to the base cruise fare), and will receive complimentary transportation to-and-from the game, access to local food vendors and more.

Former MLB players that will be on the cruise include Andre Dawson, Charles Johnson, Cliff Floyd, Antonio Alfonseca, Julián Tavárez, Alex Arias, Luis Alicea, Tony Armas, Rick Ankiel, Gaby Sánchez and Heathcliff Slocumb.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
