Royal Caribbean Makes Change to Free Drink Vouchers

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has made a change to the complimentary drink vouchers that are given to Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle members on cruises.

Last year, Royal Caribbean began to give Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle members four complimentary drink vouchers for each day of their cruise.  The voucher redemption period ran from midnight to 11:59 pm.

Royal Caribbean has made a change to the redemption period for each day.  Starting with all cruises that depart on or after December 16, 2022, the new redemption period will be from 5:00 am until 4:49 am the following morning.

The cruise line said the reason for this change is so cruisers can the most out of this benefit during prime hours of each day.

In addition to the change to redemption hours, Royal Caribbean has added a tracker to the printed receipt that is given upon receiving your complimentary drink.

At the bottom of the receipt, there will now be a line of text which indicates how many vouchers you have used towards your daily balance, e.g., “C&A Beverage Voucher [# Used] of [# Total].”

This will help you to never lose track of your complimentary drink vouchers and how many you have remaining for the day.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
