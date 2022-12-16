Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean’s Cruises to the Caribbean in 2024-25 Open for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean reached the third phase of their opening deployment schedule for cruises in 2024-2025.

Royal Caribbean this week opened cruises to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean in 2024-2025 for bookings.  These cruises include more than 20 ports of call in the Caribbean including the cruise line’s award winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The current world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will sail from Port Canaveral. Sister ships Harmony of the Seas will homeport in Galveston while Symphony of the Seas will offer cruises from Cape Liberty, New Jersey.

In the past month, Royal Caribbean opened cruises for bookings to Alaska, Hawaii, and Europe for the 2024-25 season.

The remaining deployment for Royal Caribbean cruise ships in 2024-25 will be announced in the near future.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
