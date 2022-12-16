Royal Caribbean’s Cruises to the Caribbean in 2024-25 Open for Bookings

Royal Caribbean reached the third phase of their opening deployment schedule for cruises in 2024-2025.



Royal Caribbean this week opened cruises to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean in 2024-2025 for bookings. These cruises include more than 20 ports of call in the Caribbean including the cruise line’s award winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The current world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, will sail from Port Canaveral. Sister ships Harmony of the Seas will homeport in Galveston while Symphony of the Seas will offer cruises from Cape Liberty, New Jersey.

In the past month, Royal Caribbean opened cruises for bookings to Alaska, Hawaii, and Europe for the 2024-25 season.

The remaining deployment for Royal Caribbean cruise ships in 2024-25 will be announced in the near future.