Second Celebrity Cruise Ship Approved for Caribbean Cruises From Florida

A second Celebrity cruise ship has been approved by the CDC to resume cruises to the Caribbean in July from Florida. Celebrity Equinox will sail her first cruise in over a year on July 25 out of Port Everglades.



The recently revolutionized Celebrity Equinox will set sail on a week long cruise visiting the beautiful Mexican ports of Cozumel and Costa Maya, along with Nassau, Bahamas.

The cruise ship will sail with enhanced health and safety standards that are the culmination of more than a year of diligent work with public health authorities, government agencies and its Healthy Sail Panel of scientific, medical and public health leaders. Celebrity Equinox will sail with at least 95% of passengers and crew members vaccinated.

All guests 2 years of age and older will be required to wear an appropriate face covering in the cruise terminal. Once onboard, and unless otherwise stipulated by local governments in the destinations being visited, masks will not be required of vaccinated guests in accordance with CDC guidance for sailings with vaccinated crew and guests.

“It is so exciting to announce yet another ship on the heels of Celebrity Millennium leading the industry’s Caribbean comeback to rave reviews just this past Saturday. From the outpouring of comments and emotion from our guests and crew on that sailing, it’s clear that people are ready to cruise back to normal,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “We’ve all been waiting for the day we could get away, again, to the places we’ve been dreaming of and that ‘someday’ is here.

Celebrity Cruises will have nine cruise ships in service this summer including Celebrity Equinox. The eight others are: