Virgin Offering Cruises Out of Puerto Rico in 2022

Virgin Voyages is moving one of their cruise ships to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the winter Caribbean season in 2022.



Resilient Lady, Virgin’s third cruise ship, will homeport in San Juan and offer cruises to the Southern Caribbean. The ship will offer a few different itineraries with port stops in Tortola, Barbados, Aruba, St. Lucia, Curacao, St. Kitts, Martinique, and Antigua.

Prices for these newly announced adults only cruises start at $1,175 per person and include all tips, WiFi, basic beverages, all restaurants onboard, and group workouts.

Resilient Lady will arrive in San Juan after an eleven night transatlantic voyage from Portugal.

Resilient Lady will be the third cruise ship in Virgin’s fleet and is scheduled to enter service in 2022. The ship will be 110,000 gross tons in size and carry 2,700 guests.

All guests must be at least 18 years or older to sail on Virgin.