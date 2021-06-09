Cruise News Virgin Voyages Virgin Offering Cruises Out of Puerto Rico in 2022

Virgin Offering Cruises Out of Puerto Rico in 2022

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Virgin Voyages is moving one of their cruise ships to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the winter Caribbean season in 2022.

Resilient Lady, Virgin’s third cruise ship, will homeport in San Juan and offer cruises to the Southern Caribbean. The ship will offer a few different itineraries with port stops in Tortola, Barbados, Aruba, St. Lucia, Curacao, St. Kitts, Martinique, and Antigua.

Prices for these newly announced adults only cruises start at $1,175 per person and include all tips, WiFi, basic beverages, all restaurants onboard, and group workouts.

Resilient Lady will arrive in San Juan after an eleven night transatlantic voyage from Portugal.

Resilient Lady will be the third cruise ship in Virgin’s fleet and is scheduled to enter service in 2022.  The ship will be 110,000 gross tons in size and carry 2,700 guests.

All guests must be at least 18 years or older to sail on Virgin.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Virgin Voyages Virgin Offering Cruises Out of Puerto Rico in 2022
Previous articleSecond Celebrity Cruise Ship Approved for Caribbean Cruises From Florida
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Resumes Cruises to the Caribbean in 3 Days

RELATED ARTICLES

Virgin Voyages

Virgin’s First Cruise Ship Will Now Debut in the UK This Summer

Ben Souza -
The first cruises on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady will now take place this summer out of the UK for three weeks only. Yesterday, the adults...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Cruise Line Cancels Miami Sailings Through Middle of September

Ben Souza -
Those wanting to sail on the new adults only cruise line, Virgin Voyages, will have to wait a bit longer as the cruise line...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Virgin Will Require All Passengers to Be Vaccinated

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages is hoping to begin offering cruises this July and will require that all guests onboard their cruise ships be vaccinated. Virgin's CEO Tom...
Read more

What It’s Like On the First Cruise Ship To Resume Caribbean Cruises

John Roberts -
Celebrity Cruises is setting the course for cruising’s triumphant return to the Caribbean with its roundtrip voyages from St. Maarten on Celebrity Millennium. I’m onboard...

Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruises to the Caribbean in 3 Days

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's long awaited return to the Caribbean and Bahamas will finally happen this weekend when Adventure of the Seas sails a seven night...
