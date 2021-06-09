Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruises to the Caribbean in 3 Days

466 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean’s long awaited return to the Caribbean and Bahamas will finally happen this weekend when Adventure of the Seas sails a seven night cruise from Nassau.



The last Royal Caribbean cruise ships to depart on a cruise to the Bahamas was back on March 13, 2020. On Saturday, Adventure of the Seas resumes cruises when the cruise ship departs on a seven night cruise that will include two days at the cruise line’s private island, CocoCay.

In addition to CocoCay, the cruise ship will also spend a day in Cozumel, Mexico and on Grand Bahama Island to go along with two sea days.

Adventure of the Seas will sail at less than 50% capacity and and the cruise line is implementing new health protocols. Vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks onboard the ship and they are free to export each port on their own. Royal Caribbean also upgraded the medical facilities on board with new state-of-the-art equipment.

Sponsored Links



100% of the air will be filtered and fresh and the crew will be using medical grade cleaning standards to keep guests safe.

Cruise Fever will be reporting live from the cruise here on our website and our social media channels (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) if you’d like to follow along. We were on the very last Royal Caribbean cruise to depart Miami back on March 13, 2020 so we thought it would be fitting for us to be on the first one back.

While the cruise on Adventure of the Seas will be for only vaccinated guests (exception for those 15 years and younger), Royal Caribbean is working with the CDC to resume cruises from Florida for non-vaccinated passengers. Later this summer, a handful or Royal Caribbean cruise ships will sail from Florida and Galveston pending final approval from the CDC.

Royal Caribbean is also planning on sailing two cruise ships to Alaska from Seattle this summer for vaccinated guests.

Royal Caribbean first resumed cruises when Quantum of the Seas started sailing from Singapore this past December.