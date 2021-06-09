Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruises to the Caribbean in 3 Days

Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruises to the Caribbean in 3 Days

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
466 Shares
Share466
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean’s long awaited return to the Caribbean and Bahamas will finally happen this weekend when Adventure of the Seas sails a seven night cruise from Nassau.

The last Royal Caribbean cruise ships to depart on a cruise to the Bahamas was back on March 13, 2020.  On Saturday, Adventure of the Seas resumes cruises when the cruise ship departs on a seven night cruise that will include two days at the cruise line’s private island, CocoCay.

In addition to CocoCay, the cruise ship will also spend a day in Cozumel, Mexico and on Grand Bahama Island to go along with two sea days.

Adventure of the Seas will sail at less than 50% capacity and and the cruise line is implementing new health protocols. Vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks onboard the ship and they are free to export each port on their own.  Royal Caribbean also upgraded the medical facilities on board with new state-of-the-art equipment.

Sponsored Links

100% of the air will be filtered and fresh and the crew will be using medical grade cleaning standards to keep guests safe.

Cruise Fever will be reporting live from the cruise here on our website and our social media channels (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook) if you’d like to follow along.  We were on the very last Royal Caribbean cruise to depart Miami back on March 13, 2020 so we thought it would be fitting for us to be on the first one back.

While the cruise on Adventure of the Seas will be for only vaccinated guests (exception for those 15 years and younger), Royal Caribbean is working with the CDC to resume cruises from Florida for non-vaccinated passengers. Later this summer, a handful or Royal Caribbean cruise ships will sail from Florida and Galveston pending final approval from the CDC.

Royal Caribbean is also planning on sailing two cruise ships to Alaska from Seattle this summer for vaccinated guests.

Royal Caribbean first resumed cruises when Quantum of the Seas started sailing from Singapore this past December.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruises to the Caribbean in 3 Days
Previous articleVirgin Offering Cruises Out of Puerto Rico in 2022
Next articleWhat It’s Like On the First Cruise Ship To Resume Caribbean Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Gives Restart Dates for 7 Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Cruising is finally returning to U.S. cruise ports as Royal Caribbean has announced restart dates for seven cruise ships this summer. Royal Caribbean's new restart...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Two More Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Will Sail Test Cruises

Ben Souza -
Two more Royal Caribbean cruise ships have been approved by the CDC to sail test cruises later this summer. Freedom of the Seas was the...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds Extension for Cancelation Policy on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has extended their Cruise with Confidence program that allows cruisers to cancel their sailing within 48 hours of departure. Royal Caribbean has extended...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,094FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Gives Restart Dates for 7 Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Cruising is finally returning to U.S. cruise ports as Royal Caribbean has announced restart dates for seven cruise ships this summer. Royal Caribbean's new restart...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Two More Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships Will Sail Test Cruises

Ben Souza -
Two more Royal Caribbean cruise ships have been approved by the CDC to sail test cruises later this summer. Freedom of the Seas was the...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds Extension for Cancelation Policy on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has extended their Cruise with Confidence program that allows cruisers to cancel their sailing within 48 hours of departure. Royal Caribbean has extended...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Receives Approval for Test Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, received permission today from the CDC to operate test cruises on one of their cruise ships. Royal Caribbean...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

What It’s Like On the First Cruise Ship To Resume Caribbean Cruises

John Roberts -
Celebrity Cruises is setting the course for cruising’s triumphant return to the Caribbean with its roundtrip voyages from St. Maarten on Celebrity Millennium. I’m onboard...

Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruises to the Caribbean in 3 Days

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's long awaited return to the Caribbean and Bahamas will finally happen this weekend when Adventure of the Seas sails a seven night...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
466 Shares
Share466
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share