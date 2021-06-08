Carnival Releases Names of Cruise Directors on Four Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has released the names of the cruise directors who will serve on the first four Carnival cruise ships that will enter service this summer.

At the helm of the excitement on board will be Jonathan “Cookie” Adams on Carnival Breeze and Kyndall Magyar on Carnival Vista from Galveston, as well as Chris Salazar on Carnival Horizon from Miami and Jen Baxter on Carnival Miracle from Seattle this July.

“As we continue to ramp up in preparation for our return to service, we are bringing back the fun in many ways, and our wonderful cruise directors who define the fun aboard our ships will be leading the charge,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, and we are getting ready to finally give our guests the amazing vacation experiences they know and love.”

Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed its plans to return to guest operations from Port of Galveston on July 3 with Carnival Vista, followed by the return of operations on Carnival Breeze on July 15, as well as a series of Alaska voyages from Seattle on Carnival Miracle beginning July 27.

The other cruise ship and port identified for a July restart is Carnival Horizon from PortMiami.