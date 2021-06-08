Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Releases Names of Cruise Directors on Four Cruise Ships

Carnival Releases Names of Cruise Directors on Four Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has released the names of the cruise directors who will serve on the first four Carnival cruise ships that will enter service this summer.

At the helm of the excitement on board will be Jonathan “Cookie” Adams on Carnival Breeze and Kyndall Magyar on Carnival Vista from Galveston, as well as Chris Salazar on Carnival Horizon from Miami and Jen Baxter on Carnival Miracle from Seattle this July.

“As we continue to ramp up in preparation for our return to service, we are bringing back the fun in many ways, and our wonderful cruise directors who define the fun aboard our ships will be leading the charge,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, and we are getting ready to finally give our guests the amazing vacation experiences they know and love.”

Sponsored Links

Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed its plans to return to guest operations from Port of Galveston on July 3 with Carnival Vista, followed by the return of operations on Carnival Breeze on July 15, as well as a series of Alaska voyages from Seattle on Carnival Miracle beginning July 27.

The other cruise ship and port identified for a July restart is Carnival Horizon from PortMiami.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Releases Names of Cruise Directors on Four Cruise Ships
Previous articleMSC Cruises Resuming Sailings From Miami in August
Next articleSecond Celebrity Cruise Ship Approved for Caribbean Cruises From Florida

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Will Restart Cruises in July On One Condition

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed plans to restart cruises on two cruise ships in July from Galveston. Carnival Vista will sail her first cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Receives Approval for Test Cruises on Two Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has received approval from the CDC to sail simulated cruises on two of their cruise ships Travel Weekly is reporting. Simulated or...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Mardi Gras Arrives at Port Canaveral for the First Time

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras, arrived home at Port Canaveral for the first time as thousands of cruise fans...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,090FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Will Restart Cruises in July On One Condition

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed plans to restart cruises on two cruise ships in July from Galveston. Carnival Vista will sail her first cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Receives Approval for Test Cruises on Two Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has received approval from the CDC to sail simulated cruises on two of their cruise ships Travel Weekly is reporting. Simulated or...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Mardi Gras Arrives at Port Canaveral for the First Time

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line's newest and largest cruise ship, Mardi Gras, arrived home at Port Canaveral for the first time as thousands of cruise fans...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s Latest Ship Health Protocols

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is currently working with the CDC so a few of their cruise ships can resume cruises next month and sail to...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Second Celebrity Cruise Ship Approved for Caribbean Cruises From Florida

Ben Souza -
A second Celebrity cruise ship has been approved by the CDC to resume cruises to the Caribbean in July from Florida.  Celebrity Equinox will...

Carnival Releases Names of Cruise Directors on Four Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has released the names of the cruise directors who will serve on the first four Carnival cruise ships that will enter...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share