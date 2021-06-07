Cruise News MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Resuming Sailings From Miami in August

MSC Cruises Resuming Sailings From Miami in August

By Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises has announced when they will resume cruises from U.S. ports and the sailings will be for both vaccinated and non-vaccinated cruisers.

MSC Cruises will sail a simulated cruise on MSC Meraviglia on July 17 and the cruise ship will start offering cruises out of Miami on August 2. The vessel will sail three and four night cruises for the first month before starting week long sailings on September 18.

A second MSC ship, MSC Divina, will begin sailing from Port Canaveral on September 16 on three, four, and seven night cruises to The Bahamas.

All cruises on both cruise ships will stop at the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The cruises open for bookings on June 16.

MSC Cruises will reveal additional itinerary details for cruises on board MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina in the coming week, as well as health and safety measures and guidelines for guests. Cruises will welcome both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests.

Those who are not vaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be subject to requirements such as additional testing, as well as restrictions, which will be announced at a later date.

“After what has been a challenging period, we’re thrilled to say it’s finally time to cruise again. We are excited to be officially announcing our restart this summer from the U.S., and Florida in particular, as excitement is building for vacationers to get back to traveling and plan a much-deserved getaway,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “We want to thank our guests and partners, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Dade County, PortMiami and Port Canaveral port officials. and the CDC for their strong support in bringing cruising back to the U.S. so we can get back to doing what we do best, providing our guests incredible and enriching vacations at sea.”

MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Will Restart Cruises in July On One Condition

