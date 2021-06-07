Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Will Restart Cruises in July On One Condition

Carnival Cruise Line Will Restart Cruises in July On One Condition

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed plans to restart cruises on two cruise ships in July from Galveston. Carnival Vista will sail her first cruise on July 3 and Carnival Breeze on July 15.

These cruises will be available for guests who have received their final dose of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination, in accordance with current guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We appreciate the progress and support for our U.S. restart from the CDC and other key federal agencies; however, the current CDC requirements for cruising with a guest base that is unvaccinated will make it very difficult to deliver the experience our guests expect, especially given the large number of families with younger children who sail with us. As a result, our alternative is to operate our ships from the U.S. during the month of July with vaccinated guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The other cruise ship and port identified for a July restart is Carnival Horizon from PortMiami. Carnival Cruise Line continues to work with both the State of Florida and the CDC for Carnival Horizon sailings and plans to provide an update by Friday concerning protocols specific to these sailings to all booked guests.

Duffy also acknowledged the strong support of both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, as well as other state officials, in making vaccinations available to cruise line personnel, which has expedited the restart process.

She also said the support of local officials, especially Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, and PortMiami and Port of Galveston leaders, has been instrumental in the restart efforts.

Carnival Cruise Line also said it will be advising guests and travel advisors about its plans for August cruises over the coming days.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Carnival Cruise Line Will Restart Cruises in July On One Condition
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
