Norwegian Cruise Line Announces New Ship Deployments for 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line announced additional cruises will resume in 2021 with sailings from Miami, Port Canaveral, New York, and Los Angeles.

NCL’s newest and most innovative cruise ship, Norwegian Encore, will debut in Alaska this summer in place of Norwegian Bliss. Cruises expected to operate in the U.S. are contingent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”). All initial voyages will operate with fully vaccinated guests and crew in addition to the Company’s robust, multi-layered SailSAFETM health and safety program.

“I am pleased to continue our Great Cruise Comeback with plans already announced for 23 of our 28 ships across our three brands beginning in July 2021 and phasing in through early 2022,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We want to thank Governor DeSantis and the State of Florida for fighting in support of our industry. His leadership helped bring the CDC to the table. We are currently in communication with his staff and legal counsel to ensure that we can offer the safest cruise experience for our passengers departing from the cruise capital of the world.”

Sponsored Links



Norwegian Cruise Line has announced further details on its phased voyage resumption plan for additional ships beginning summer 2021. Newly announced expected deployment plans include the following:

Norwegian Gem will cruise seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean beginning August 15, 2021 and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November from Miami

Additional itineraries on Norwegian Breakaway are open for sale to Bermuda starting September 26, 2021 from New York

Norwegian Bliss will sail on October 24, 2021 to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles

Norwegian Escape will sail on November 13, 2021 to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral

View Best Prices on Norwegian Cruises

In addition, Norwegian Encore will make her West Coast debut, taking the place of the previously announced Norwegian Bliss for the 2021 summer Alaska cruise season.

The Alaska itinerary will include visits to Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, while also offering guests majestic views of Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier or Glacier Bay.

Norwegian Cruise Line continues to expect a phased-in approach to reintroducing additional vessels while taking into account the public health environment, global travel restrictions, regulatory restrictions and port availability, among other considerations.

All cruise will operate with NCL’s comprehensive SailSAFE health and safety protocols which were developed with leading public health and scientific experts including the Healthy Sail Panel and the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council. Norwegian’s SailSAFE protocols will be continuously evaluated and modified with the latest science and technology.