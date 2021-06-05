First Cruise Line Resumes Caribbean Cruises Today

434 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises will become the first cruise line to resume cruises to the Caribbean when one of their cruise ships departs from St. Maarten later this evening.



Celebrity Millennium will sail a seven night cruise to the Southern Caribbean marking the return of large ocean cruise ships to the world’s most popular cruise destination. The cruise ship will sail two different itineraries on week long cruises to the Caribbean this summer.

Today’s the day we’ve all been waiting for: the day we set sail from St. Maarten on the stunning #CelebrityMillennium! The day that #WonderReturns. pic.twitter.com/mxpkSWTPEv — Celebrity Cruises (@CelebrityCruise) June 5, 2021

Celebrity Cruises’ President and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, said that this is a significant moment for their guests, crew, and communities in the Caribbean as the cruise line officially sets sail again.

This sailing is the first large ocean cruise ship to embark on a Caribbean cruise since March 2020.

Emotions running high! So hard to believe this day has finally arrived! Cruising officially restarts TODAY on @CelebrityCruise #CelebrityMillennium. pic.twitter.com/Ag13HTRLuR — Stewart Chiron (@CruiseGuy) June 5, 2021

Celebrity will also be the first cruise line to resume cruises from Florida when Celebrity Edge restarts sailings at the end of this month.

Next week, Celebrity’s sister cruise line Royal Caribbean will resume sailings to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Adventure of the Seas will homeport in Nassau with her first cruise departing on June 12.

