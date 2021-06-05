Cruise News Celebrity Cruises First Cruise Line Resumes Caribbean Cruises Today

First Cruise Line Resumes Caribbean Cruises Today

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
434 Shares
Share434
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises will become the first cruise line to resume cruises to the Caribbean when one of their cruise ships departs from St. Maarten later this evening.

Celebrity Millennium will sail a seven night cruise to the Southern Caribbean marking the return of large ocean cruise ships to the world’s most popular cruise destination. The cruise ship will sail two different itineraries on week long cruises to the Caribbean this summer.

Celebrity Cruises’ President and CEO, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, said that this is a significant moment for their guests, crew, and communities in the Caribbean as the cruise line officially sets sail again.

Sponsored Links

This sailing is the first large ocean cruise ship to embark on a Caribbean cruise since March 2020.

Celebrity will also be the first cruise line to resume cruises from Florida when Celebrity Edge restarts sailings at the end of this month.

Next week, Celebrity’s sister cruise line Royal Caribbean will resume sailings to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Adventure of the Seas will homeport in Nassau with her first cruise departing on June 12.

Cruise Fever will be reporting live from Adventure of the Seas here on our website and social media channels (Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook).

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises First Cruise Line Resumes Caribbean Cruises Today
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Receives Approval for Test Cruises on Two Ships
Next articleCarnival Cruise Line Gives Update on Vaccines and July Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Resume Cruises From Florida in June

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises became the first cruise line to receive approval from the CDC to resume cruises from Florida in June. Celebrity Edge will sail from...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Will Begin Cruises to Alaska on July 23

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced plans to restart cruises on one of their cruise ships in July when Celebrity Summit begins sailing to Alaska on...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Resume Sailing to the Galapagos in July

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises will resume cruises to the Galapagos in July on their luxury expedition ship, Celebrity Flora. The first cruise will take place on July...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,087FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Resume Cruises From Florida in June

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises became the first cruise line to receive approval from the CDC to resume cruises from Florida in June. Celebrity Edge will sail from...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Will Begin Cruises to Alaska on July 23

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced plans to restart cruises on one of their cruise ships in July when Celebrity Summit begins sailing to Alaska on...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Will Resume Sailing to the Galapagos in July

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises will resume cruises to the Galapagos in July on their luxury expedition ship, Celebrity Flora. The first cruise will take place on July...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

First Look at Celebrity Cruises’ Newest Cruise Ship, Celebrity Beyond

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises gave us a first look at their new cruise ship that debuts next spring, Celebrity Beyond.  The vessel will be the 3rd...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Gives Update on Vaccines and July Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has confirmed plans to restart cruises on two cruise ships in July from Galveston. Carnival Vista will sail her first cruise...

First Cruise Line Resumes Caribbean Cruises Today

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises will become the first cruise line to resume cruises to the Caribbean when one of their cruise ships departs from St. Maarten...
© 2011-2020, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
434 Shares
Share434
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share