Carnival Cruise Line Receives Approval for Test Cruises on Two Ships

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has received approval from the CDC to sail simulated cruises on two of their cruise ships Travel Weekly is reporting.

Simulated or test cruises are an important step in the CDC’s Conditional Sail Order so cruise lines can resume cruises from U.S. ports.

Carnival Cruise Line will sail a test cruise on Carnival Vista from Galveston and Carnival Horizon from PortMiami. Dates for the test cruises have yet to be announced.

The two cruise ships will likely be the first in Carnival’s fleet to resume cruises. Carnival has stated that they were planning on a gradual restart of cruises with a focus on Galveston and Miami.

Carnival cruise ships haven’t sailed a cruise with passengers since March 2020.

The cruise line celebrated the arrival of their newest and largest cruise ship this week when Mardi Gras arrived at Port Canaveral.  The vessel is North America’s first ship powered by LNG and the world’s first with a roller coaster.

Carnival Cruise Line offers cruises from 14 ports around the country and 50% of the people in the U.S. can drive to a Carnival port in five hours or less.

Ben Souza
Previous articleMardi Gras Arrives at Port Canaveral for the First Time
Next articleFirst Cruise Line Resumes Caribbean Cruises Today

